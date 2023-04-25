Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies

The 21st annual survey of state Medicaid and CHIP program officials conducted by KFF and the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families in January 2023 presents a snapshot of actions states are taking to prepare for the lifting of the continuous enrollment provision as well as key state Medicaid eligibility, enrollment, and renewal policies and procedures. In general, the data reported here reflect policies and procedures in place as of January 1, 2023; however, some indicators have been updated to reflect policy changes made by states as they begin the unwinding of the continuous enrollment provision. These updates are noted in the table footnotes.
Unwinding and Renewal Policies
-
State Approaches to the Unwinding Period
View details about State Approaches to the Unwinding Period
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
State Follow Up with Enrollees Who Have Not Responded to a Renewal Request
View details about State Follow Up with Enrollees Who Have Not Responded to a Renewal Request
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
State Follow-Up on Returned Mail
View details about State Follow-Up on Returned Mail
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Modes of Medicaid Renewals
View details about Modes of Medicaid Renewals
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid Ex-Parte Renewals
View details about Medicaid Ex-Parte Renewals
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Actions to Align Non-MAGI with MAGI Renewal Policies
View details about Actions to Align Non-MAGI with MAGI Renewal Policies
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
Medicaid Systems
-
Medicaid Eligibility Determinations
View details about Medicaid Eligibility Determinations
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Integration of Medicaid and Non-Health Program Eligibility Systems
View details about Integration of Medicaid and Non-Health Program Eligibility Systems
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Staff Responsible for Processing Applications and Renewals in Medicaid and CHIP
View details about Staff Responsible for Processing Applications and Renewals in Medicaid and CHIP
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Features of Medicaid Online Accounts
View details about Features of Medicaid Online Accounts
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
Continuous Eligibility
Current Eligibility and Income Limits
-
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Children as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
View details about Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Children as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
View Indicator for Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Children as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
-
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
View details about Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
View Indicator for Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
-
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
View details about Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
View Indicator for Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
-
Medicaid/CHIP Coverage of Lawfully-Residing Immigrant Children and Pregnant Women
View details about Medicaid/CHIP Coverage of Lawfully-Residing Immigrant Children and Pregnant Women
View Indicator for Medicaid/CHIP Coverage of Lawfully-Residing Immigrant Children and Pregnant Women
Eligibility Trends
-
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Infants Ages 0 – 1, 2000-2023
View details about Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Infants Ages 0 – 1, 2000-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Children Ages 1 – 5, 2000-2023
View details about Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Children Ages 1 – 5, 2000-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Children Ages 6 – 18, 2000-2023
View details about Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Children Ages 6 – 18, 2000-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid/CHIP Upper Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2023
View details about Medicaid/CHIP Upper Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Separate Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2023
View details about Separate Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2023
View Indicator for Separate Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2023View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women, 2003-2023
View details about Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women, 2003-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Parents, 2002-2023
View details about Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Parents, 2002-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Other Non-Disabled Adults, 2011-2023
View details about Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Other Non-Disabled Adults, 2011-2023
View details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.