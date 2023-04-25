Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies

The 21st annual survey of state Medicaid and CHIP program officials conducted by KFF and the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families in January 2023 presents a snapshot of actions states are taking to prepare for the lifting of the continuous enrollment provision as well as key state Medicaid eligibility, enrollment, and renewal policies and procedures. In general, the data reported here reflect policies and procedures in place as of January 1, 2023; however, some indicators have been updated to reflect policy changes made by states as they begin the unwinding of the continuous enrollment provision. These updates are noted in the table footnotes.