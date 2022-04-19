Medicare Premium and Cost-Sharing Assistance Programs

These profiles provide information for the U.S. overall and each state about eligibility criteria and enrollment in programs that provide premium and cost-sharing assistance for low-income Medicare beneficiaries: the Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs), which provide assistance with Medicare Part A and Part B premiums and/or cost sharing, and the Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), which helps with Medicare Part D drug plan premiums and cost sharing. Click here for a Data Note that provides highlights from these profiles.