About State Health Facts

State Health Facts is a project of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and provides free, up-to-date, and easy-to-use health data for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States. In some cases, data are available for counties, territories, and other geographies. State Health Facts is comprised of more than 800 health indicators and provides users with the ability to map, rank, trend, and download data. Data come from a variety of public and private sources, including Kaiser Family Foundation reports, public websites, government surveys and reports, and private organizations. Data presented on State Health Facts are updated or added as new data become available; the update schedule varies from indicator to indicator. The availability of older or “archived” data is limited and varies by indicator. Please contact us to inquire about a specific indicator.

About Custom State Reports

Custom State Reports is an interactive tool for compiling health-related data for a single state or multiple states into a single report. Users can choose from hundreds of data indicators, specially selected from the Foundation’s State Health Facts collection, to build interactive reports that focus on specific health conditions or issues in a state or region most relevant to their work. The Custom State Reports tool walks you through a four-step process. Data are organized into categories, subcategories, and indicators. Expand categories in the first step to reveal subcategories. In the second step, expand the subcategories to explore the specific indicators that are available. We recommend you choose 10 or fewer indicators for optimal performance. In the third step, you can choose up to 50 states, the District of Columbia and the United States to compare in your report. Once a custom report is created, there are several ways to interact with the data: Refine the data to look at different data views (e.g. numbers or percents), timeframes, or in some cases, the data are broken down further into distributions (by gender, age, etc.). Click and drag state columns to reorder the report. Add data or states to the report by clicking the “Add States” or “Add Indicators” button at the bottom of the report page. View notes and sources of the data using the “Notes” button on the report page or by downloading the data to see a streamlined view of the notes and sources for the indicators you have chosen. Open full indicator to see the indicator in State Health Facts. As stated above, State Health Facts will provide you the ability to map, rank, trend, and download the data, when available. Download the report to be able to further manipulate the data in Excel. Excel will give you the ability to transpose, filter, and further organize the data as you wish. Share the report by clicking the “Email,” “Share,” or “Copy Link” button. The “Copy Link” button will provide the URL of the report so it can be opened exactly as you have built it at any time. We’d like to know how you’re using Custom State Reports – send us a note using our contact us form (choose the State Health Facts option). Citations

Most of the information available on State Health Facts and found within Custom State Reports is public and may be reproduced for free with appropriate citation. For Custom State Reports, cite each specific indicator that you pull into your report. The data source can be found under “Notes.” Cite the data following the format in this example. We encourage you to include a link to the State Health Facts indicator page on this website: The Kaiser Family Foundation State Health Facts. Data Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Vital Statistics Reports (NVSR), Vol. 66, No. 1: Births: Final Data for 2015, January 5, 2017. In a few cases, the data are copyrighted and the authors have requested that the data not be reproduced without express permission. If this is the case, the sourcing information on the website will specify. Please contact us if you have questions about data use or if your organization would like to link to State Health Facts.

FAQs

What is State Health Facts? Where are the data from? How often are these data updated? Are updated or archived data available?

