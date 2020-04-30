Trends in Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits

This data collection provides Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program income eligibility limits across states for children, pregnant women, parents, and other non-disabled adults over time. The time periods of data available for each eligibility group are identified below. The data in this collection are based on a national survey conducted annually by the Kaiser Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 2000-2009; and with the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, 2011-2019.
Trends in Income Eligibility Limits for Children
Medicaid/CHIP Upper Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2020
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Infants Ages 0 – 1, 2000-2020
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Children Ages 1 – 5, 2000-2020
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Children Ages 6-18, 2000-2020
Separate Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Income Eligibility Limits for Children, 2000-2020
Trends in Income Eligibility Limits for Adults
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women, 2003-2020
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Parents, 2002-2020
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Other Non-Disabled Adults, 2011-2020
About this Data Collection
Medicaid Eligibility. States establish Medicaid and CHIP income eligibility limits within a broad set of federal minimum requirements and options. Prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), states generally could not receive federal Medicaid matching funds to cover non-disabled adults without dependent children. As enacted, the ACA expanded Medicaid eligibility to adults with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL) beginning in 2014, although this provision was effectively made a state option by the Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling on the ACA. Other eligibility changes established by the ACA went into effect across all states as of January 1, 2014, including establishing a new minimum eligibility level of 138% FPL for children of all ages in Medicaid and changing the method for determining financial eligibility for Medicaid for children, pregnant women, parents, and adults and CHIP to a standard based on modified adjusted gross income (MAGI).
Methodology. These tables provide Medicaid and CHIP income eligibility limits for all 50 states and the District of Columbia for children between 2000 and 2016, pregnant women between 2003 and 2016, parents between 2002 and 2016, and other non-disabled adults between 2011 and 2016. The income eligibility limits are reported as a percentage of the FPL; the FPL is calculated annually by the Department of Health and Human Services (available at http://aspe.hhs.gov/poverty/index.cfm). The reported income eligibility limits are based on a national survey of state Medicaid and CHIP officials conducted by the Kaiser Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 2000-2009; and with the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, 2011-2019.