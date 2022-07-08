menu

Abortion & Health Coverage/Access for Families & Children

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade turned the spotlight on state abortion policies and measures of health and financial wellbeing of women and children across states. This collection provides the latest state-specific data on abortion policies and statistics as well as family planning policies, family leave policies, women’s and children’s health measures, Medicaid eligibility, and poverty rates and health insurance coverage of women and children.

Abortion Policies

Abortion Statistics

Family Planning Policies

Births

Maternal and Infant/Child Mortality

Family Leave Policies and Medical Leave

Medicaid Eligibility and Coverage

Health Insurance Coverage

Children's Health Measures

Poverty Rates

