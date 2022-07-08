Abortion & Health Coverage/Access for Families & Children

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade turned the spotlight on state abortion policies and measures of health and financial wellbeing of women and children across states. This collection provides the latest state-specific data on abortion policies and statistics as well as family planning policies, family leave policies, women’s and children’s health measures, Medicaid eligibility, and poverty rates and health insurance coverage of women and children.
Abortion Policies
State Policies Protecting or Restricting Legal Status of Abortion
States with Gestational Limits for Abortion
State Requirements for the Provision of Medication Abortion
State Restrictions on Health Insurance Coverage of Abortion
State Funding of Abortions Under Medicaid
Mandatory Waiting Periods for Women Seeking Abortions
Parental Consent/Notification Requirements for Minors Seeking Abortions
Abortion Statistics
Number of Reported Legal Abortions by State of Occurrence
Reported Legal Abortions by Race of Women Who Obtained Abortion by the State of Occurrence
Reported Legal Abortions by Age Group Within the State of Occurrence
Rate of Legal Abortions per 1,000 Women Aged 15-44 Years by State of Occurrence
Percentage of Legal Abortions Obtained by Out-of-State Residents
Family Planning Policies
State Requirements for Insurance Coverage of Contraceptives
States That Have Expanded Eligibility for Coverage of Family Planning Services Under Medicaid
Medicaid Benefits: Family Planning Services
Medicaid Coverage of Emergency Contraceptives
Pharmacist Provision of Emergency Contraception to Women Without a Doctor’s Prescription
Minors’ Authority to Consent to Contraceptive Services
Emergency Room Requirements to Offer Emergency Contraception Services to Sexual Assault Survivors
Births
Number of Births by Race
Number of Births by Hispanic Origin of Mother
Births of Low Birthweight by Race/Ethnicity
Preterm Births as a Percent of All Births by Race/Ethnicity
Teen Birth Rate per 1,000 Population Ages 15-19
Births by Source of Payment for Delivery
Maternal and Infant/Child Mortality
Maternal deaths and mortality rates per 100,000 live births
Infant Mortality Rate
Infant Mortality Rate by Race/Ethnicity
Rate of Child Deaths (1-14) per 100,000 Children
Rate of Teen Deaths (15-19) per 100,000 Teenagers
Family Leave Policies and Medical Leave
State Policies on Paid Family and Sick Leave
Medicaid Eligibility and Coverage
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Children as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
Medicaid/CHIP Coverage of Lawfully-Residing Immigrant Children and Pregnant Women
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
Status of State Adoption of 12-Months Postpartum Coverage in Medicaid
State Adoption of 12-Month Continuous Eligibility for Children’s Medicaid and CHIP
Medicaid/CHIP Child Participation Rates
Medicaid Enrollment of Children Qualifying Through a Disability Pathway
Status of State Action on the Medicaid Expansion Decision
Health Insurance Coverage
Health Insurance Coverage of Nonelderly 0-64
Health Insurance Coverage of Women 19-64
Health Insurance Coverage of Children 0-18
Health Insurance Coverage of Children 0-18 Living in Poverty (under 100% FPL)
Health Insurance Coverage of Low Income Children 0-18 (under 200% FPL)
Health Insurance Coverage of Adults with Dependent Children
Children's Health Measures
Food Insufficiency among Children
Percent of Children with a Medical Home
Percent of Children Who Needed Health Care but Did Not Receive it in Past 12 Months
Percent of Children Whose Families Had Trouble Paying Bills for Child’s Medical or Health Care Bills in Past 12 Months
Percent of Children (ages 3-17) Who Received Any Treatment or Counseling from a Mental Health Professional
Percent of Children with Pre-Existing Conditions
Poverty Rates
