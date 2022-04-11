Medicaid Managed Care Tracker

More than two-thirds of all Medicaid beneficiaries nationally receive most or all of their care from risk-based managed care organizations (MCOs) that contract with state Medicaid programs to deliver comprehensive Medicaid services to enrollees. Although not all state Medicaid programs contract with MCOs, a large and growing majority do, and states are also rapidly expanding their use of MCOs to serve more medically complex beneficiaries, deliver long-term services and supports, and, in states that have expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to serve millions of newly eligible low-income adults.
To enhance understanding and analysis of the Medicaid managed care market, the Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker provides state-level, MCO-level, and parent firm-level information related to comprehensive Medicaid MCOs.
Use these data to answer questions like…
- How much has enrollment in Medicaid MCOs grown recently in my state?
- Which Medicaid MCOs in Florida are owned by Anthem?
- What quality initiatives are states including in their MCO contracts?
Medicaid MCO State-Level Enrollment Data
Total Medicaid MCOs
Total Medicaid MCO Enrollment
Share of Medicaid Population Covered under Different Delivery Systems
Medicaid Managed Care Penetration Rates by Eligibility Group
Medicaid MCO-Level Data
Medicaid MCO Enrollment by Plan and Parent Firm, 2020
View details about Medicaid MCO Enrollment by Plan and Parent Firm, 2020
Medicaid MCO Enrollment by Plan and Parent Firm, March 2022
View details about Medicaid MCO Enrollment by Plan and Parent Firm, March 2022
Medicaid MCO Parent Firm-Level Data
Medicaid MCO Parent Firm Financial Information
View details about Medicaid MCO Parent Firm Financial Information
Medicaid MCO State-Level Spending Data
Medicaid MCO State-Level Access Standards & Contract Requirements
Medicaid Managed Care Quality Initiatives
View details about Medicaid Managed Care Quality Initiatives
Performance Measure Focus Areas for Medicaid Managed Care Incentives
View details about Performance Measure Focus Areas for Medicaid Managed Care Incentives
States Reporting Medicaid Managed Care Requirements for Alternative Provider Payment Models (APMs)
View details about States Reporting Medicaid Managed Care Requirements for Alternative Provider Payment Models (APMs)
States Reporting Social Determinant of Health Related Policies Required in Medicaid Managed Care Contracts
View details about States Reporting Social Determinant of Health Related Policies Required in Medicaid Managed Care Contracts
Medicaid Managed Care State-Level Data
Medicaid Enrollment in Managed Care by Plan Type
View details about Medicaid Enrollment in Managed Care by Plan Type
Dual Eligible Enrollment in Medicaid Managed Care, by Plan Type
View details about Dual Eligible Enrollment in Medicaid Managed Care, by Plan Type
Total Medicaid Enrollment in Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS)
View details about Total Medicaid Enrollment in Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS)
Limited Benefit Medicaid Managed Care Program Enrollment
View details about Limited Benefit Medicaid Managed Care Program Enrollment
About this Data Collection
This Data Collection, the Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker, provides information related to risk-based Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) that provide comprehensive services, including acute care services and, in some cases, long-term services and supports as well, to Medicaid enrollees. In addition, the Tracker provides information on parent firms that own Medicaid MCOs in two or more states.
Separate from the comprehensive Medicaid MCO-related indicators, the tracker also includes a collection of other broader managed care state-level data which show enrollment in any “managed care” models including Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) programs, prepaid ambulatory or inpatient health plans (PHPs), and the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).
The data in the Medicaid Managed Care Tracker are current to the date or period specified in the sources for each table.
The information in this Tracker is public information and may be reproduced with appropriate citation.