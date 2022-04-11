Medicaid Managed Care Tracker

More than two-thirds of all Medicaid beneficiaries nationally receive most or all of their care from risk-based managed care organizations (MCOs) that contract with state Medicaid programs to deliver comprehensive Medicaid services to enrollees. Although not all state Medicaid programs contract with MCOs, a large and growing majority do, and states are also rapidly expanding their use of MCOs to serve more medically complex beneficiaries, deliver long-term services and supports, and, in states that have expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to serve millions of newly eligible low-income adults.

To enhance understanding and analysis of the Medicaid managed care market, the Medicaid Managed Care Market Tracker provides state-level, MCO-level, and parent firm-level information related to comprehensive Medicaid MCOs.