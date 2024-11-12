menu

Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions

The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Medicaid expansion expanded Medicaid coverage to nearly all adults with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level ($20,783 for an individual in 2024) and provided states with an enhanced federal matching rate (FMAP) for their expansion populations.

To date, 41 states (including DC)   have adopted   the Medicaid expansion and 10 states   have not adopted   the expansion. Current status for each state is based on KFF tracking and analysis of state expansion activity.

