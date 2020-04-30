Medicaid Policy Action Trends

For 18 years, the Kaiser Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured (KPMU) and Health Management Associates (HMA) have conducted annual surveys of Medicaid programs across the country. The National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) has formally collaborated on this project since 2014. This data collection pulls together state by state information on select policy actions taken by state Medicaid programs collected over the years through this survey. This resource will be updated annually with new survey data. Archived 50-State Medicaid Budget Surveys are available here. More information on managed care is also available in the Medicaid Managed Care Tracker.
Medicaid Eligibility Changes
Medicaid Benefit Changes
Medicaid Pharmacy Policies and Policy Changes
Medicaid Provider Rate Changes
Medicaid Provider Taxes or Fees
Medicaid Delivery System Initiatives
