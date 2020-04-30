menu

Medicaid Policy Action Trends

For 18 years, the Kaiser Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured (KPMU) and Health Management Associates (HMA) have conducted annual surveys of Medicaid programs across the country. The National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) has formally collaborated on this project since 2014. This data collection pulls together state by state information on select policy actions taken by state Medicaid programs collected over the years through this survey. This resource will be updated annually with new survey data. Archived 50-State Medicaid Budget Surveys are available here. More information on managed care is also available in the Medicaid Managed Care Tracker.

Indicators in this Collection

Medicaid Eligibility Changes

View Indicator

Medicaid Benefit Changes

View Indicator

Medicaid Pharmacy Policies and Policy Changes

View Indicator

Medicaid Provider Rate Changes

View Indicator

Medicaid Provider Taxes or Fees

View Indicator

Medicaid Delivery System Initiatives

View Indicator

