Measures to Identify States At Greater Risk if Federal Medicaid Spending is Reduced

Medicaid is the primary program providing comprehensive health and long-term care to one in five people living in the U.S and accounts for nearly $1 out of every $5 spent on health care. Medicaid is jointly financed by states and the federal government, but states administer Medicaid programs within broad federal rules. Under federal law, Medicaid provides an entitlement to coverage to individuals who are eligible for the program and a guarantee to federal matching dollars for states. State Medicaid policy choices (including the ACA Medicaid expansion, eligibility levels for other populations, reimbursement rates, and delivery system models) as well as other factors such as population demographic characteristics, health needs of Medicaid enrollees, state fiscal capacity, and health care costs affect Medicaid spending. As a result, Medicaid coverage and financing vary significantly across states.
This data collection pulls together metrics that contribute to variation in Medicaid per enrollee spending. It provides data and information on Medicaid program and policy characteristics, and also includes measures of population demographics, health status of Medicaid enrollees, available revenue and state budget choices, and health care costs and access to care that drive demand for Medicaid and affect states’ ability to raise revenue or reduce spending. Restrictions in federal Medicaid spending that are currently being debated in Congress could leave states with tough choices about how to offset reductions through cuts to Medicaid, cuts to other programs, or tax increases. The metrics below can be used to identify states that may be at higher risk if federal Medicaid funding is reduced or if other changes to Medicaid financing are made. For more information on KFF’s analysis of states at risk, see Responding to Federal Medicaid Reductions: Which States Are Most at Risk?
State Characteristics
Status of State Action on the Medicaid Expansion Decision
Medicaid Spending per Full-Benefit Enrollee by Enrollment Group
Total Medicaid Enrollment
State Medicaid Program and Policy Characteristics
Medicaid Expansion Enrollment
Medicaid Expansion Spending
Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level
Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Children as a Percent of the FPL
Medicaid Eligibility for SSI Enrollees and Optional Seniors & People with Disabilities Up To 100% FPL
Total Medicaid MCO Enrollment
Medicaid Managed Care Penetration Rates by Eligibility Group
Medicaid Enrollees Using Long-Term Care (LTC) as a Percent of Full-Benefit Medicaid Enrollees
Distribution of Fee-for-Service Medicaid Spending on Long Term Care
State Adoption of Key Medicaid Eligibility Pathways Based on Old Age or Disability
Medicaid-to-Medicare Fee Index
Population Demographics
Distribution of Total Population by Federal Poverty Level
Unemployment Rate (Seasonally Adjusted)
Projected Growth in the Share of the Population Ages 85+, 2025-2030
Distribution of Women of Reproductive Age (18-49) by Federal Poverty Level
Disability Rate of Working-Age Adults
Health Status of Medicaid Enrollees
Share of Children with Medicaid/CHIP Who Have Special Health Care Needs
Disability Prevalence Among People with Medicaid Coverage
Mental Illness Prevalence by Insurance Coverage
Medicaid Enrollees Ages 19-64 by Number of Diagnosed Chronic Conditions
State Revenue and Budgets
Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for Medicaid and Multiplier
Total State Expenditures by Fund (in millions)
Total State Expenditures per Capita
Total Taxable Resources
State Government Tax Collections per Capita
Health Care Costs and Access to Care
Health Care Expenditures per Capita by State of Residence
Average Annual Family Premium per Enrolled Employee For Employer-Based Health Insurance
Adults Who Report Not Seeing a Doctor in the Past 12 Months Because of Cost
Percent of Children (Ages 3-17) Who Faced Difficulties Obtaining Mental Health Care
Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs)
