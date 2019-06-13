Medicaid Waiver Tracker: Approved and Pending Section 1115 Waivers by State
Published: Dec 16, 2019
Related Resources
General/Overview Resources
- Section 1115 Medicaid Demonstration Waivers: A Look at the Current Landscape of Approved and Pending Waivers
- Explaining Stewart v. Azar: Implications of the Court’s Decision on Kentucky’s Medicaid Waiver
- Web Briefing for Journalists: A Closer Look at the Evolving Landscape of Medicaid Waivers (recording and slides)
- How Medicaid Section 1115 Waivers Are Evolving: Early Insights About What to Watch
- Current Flexibility in Medicaid: An Overview of Federal Standards and State Options
Work Requirements
- Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas: Experience and Perspectives of Enrollees
- Implications of Work Requirements in Medicaid: What Does the Data Say?
- Implications of a Medicaid Work Requirement: National Estimates of Potential Coverage Losses
- January State Data for Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas
- An Early Look at Implementation of Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas
- Re-Approval of Kentucky Medicaid Demonstration Waiver
- What Do Different Data Sources Tell Us About Medicaid and Work?
- Medicaid and Work Requirements: New Guidance, State Waiver Details and Key Issues
- Understanding the Intersection of Medicaid and Work
- How Might Medicaid Adults with Disabilities Be Affected By Work Requirements in Section 1115 Waiver Programs?
- How Might Older Nonelderly Medicaid Adults with Disabilities Be Affected By Work Requirements in Section 1115 Waivers
- Approved Changes in Indiana’s Section 1115 Waiver Extension
- Approved Changes to Medicaid in Kentucky
- A Guide to the Lawsuit Challenging CMS’s Approval of the Kentucky HEALTH Medicaid Waiver
- Medicaid Enrollees and Work Requirements: Lessons From the TANF Experience
- Don’t Expect Medicaid Work Requirements to Make a Big Difference
Eligibility and Enrollment Restrictions
- Medicaid Retroactive Coverage Waivers: Implications for Beneficiaries, Providers, and States
- “Partial Medicaid Expansion” with ACA Enhanced Matching Funds: Implications for Financing and Coverage
- Implications of Emerging Waivers on Streamlined Medicaid Enrollment and Renewal Processes
- The Effects of Premiums and Cost Sharing on Low-Income Populations: Updated Review of Research Findings
- Proposed Medicaid Section 1115 Waivers in Maine and Wisconsin
Benefit Restrictions, Copays, and Healthy Behaviors
Behavioral Health
- Key Themes in Medicaid Section 1115 Behavioral Health Waivers
- Key Questions about Medicaid Payment for Services in “Institutions for Mental Disease”
Medicaid Expansion
- The Effects of Medicaid Expansion under the ACA: Updated Findings from a Literature Review
- An Overview of State Approaches to Adopting the Medicaid Expansion
- An Early Look at Medicaid Expansion Waiver Implementation in Michigan and Indiana
- CMS’s Denial of Proposed Changes to Medicaid Expansion in Ohio
- Medicaid Expansion Waivers: What Will We Learn?
- Medicaid Premium Assistance Programs: What Information is Available About Benefit and Cost-Sharing Wrap-Around Coverage?
- A Look at the Private Option in Arkansas