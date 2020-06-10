KFF Daily Global Health Policy Report
In The News
- U.N. SG Guterres Comments On Global Coronavirus Response, Calls For More Investment In Food Security, Humanitarian Relief
-
NPR: U.N. Chief: Security Council Gridlock Blocks Effective Coronavirus Response
“…The U.N. can distribute aid and help governments shape their coronavirus responses. But it has limited tools to force a country to, say, follow guidelines from the World Health Organization, a U.N. agency. And gridlock in the U.N. Security Council — which can pass enforceable resolutions — has stalled any real action. That frustrates Guterres…” (Myers/Shapiro, 6/9).
U.N. News: Act now to avert COVID-19 global food emergency: Guterres
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic could push nearly 50 million more people into extreme poverty, this and other dire impacts of the crisis can be avoided if countries act immediately to shore up global food security, the U.N. Secretary-General said on Tuesday…” (6/9).
U.N. News: Invest in humanitarian relief now, to limit possible ‘catastrophic’ impact of coronavirus
“The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) heard strong appeals on Tuesday for more funds to be steered into the U.N.’s COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, as it opened its annual Humanitarian Affairs Segment — the first to be held via video-teleconference. ‘Even before COVID-19, the world faced unprecedented levels of humanitarian suffering. Now the virus threats to increase hunger and poverty — and reverse decades of development gains,’ U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in opening remarks…” (6/9).
- Countries Risk Second Wave Of COVID-19 As They Reopen; For Millions, Novel Coronavirus Another In Onslaught Of Infectious Diseases
-
AP: COVID-19 just the latest epidemic in areas struck by disease
“…For millions of people … who live in poor and troubled regions of the world, the novel coronavirus is only the latest epidemic. They already face a plethora of fatal and crippling infectious diseases: polio, Ebola, cholera, dengue, tuberculosis, and malaria, to name a few. The onslaught of infectious diseases is made worse by the many other threats in lives already overwhelmed by adversity. Crushing poverty leads to malnutrition and lack of medical care, making people more susceptible to illness. In many places, they must also navigate the violence of militants, gangs, and government soldiers, which can make campaigns to fight disease more difficult…” (Gannon, 6/10).
CNBC: WHO’s chief scientist says there’s a ‘very real risk’ of a second wave of coronavirus as economies reopen
“Stringent public health measures have helped stem the transmission of the coronavirus, but there’s ‘every chance’ of a resurgence as economies reopen, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization warned Tuesday. ‘We don’t know if it will be a second wave, a second peak, or a continuing first wave in some countries, it (the infection rate) really hasn’t come down that much at the time of reopening and so all of these possibilities are very real,’ Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told CNBC’s ‘Street Signs Asia’…” (Cher, 6/9).
New York Times: The World Reopens, Despite Skyrocketing Coronavirus Cases
“…While infection rates in the hardest-hit cities in United States and Europe may have slowed, the virus remains deeply woven into the fabric of the world. Indeed, the global peak of infection may still be months away. In the absence of a vaccine or even effective treatments, the only proven strategy against the coronavirus to date has been limiting human contact. Cities around the world have done just that, reaping the benefits as new infections dwindled and then gingerly lifting movement restrictions. But it is not that simple. In the longer term, as outbreaks wax and wane, public health officials say, there might need to be a period of repeated closings and openings. And that could prove a much harder sell…” (Santora et al., 6/9).
- WHO Clarifies Statement On Asymptomatic Spread Of Novel Coronavirus; NYT Examines Agency's Ability To Analyze, Communicate Rapidly Changing Research Results, Data
-
New York Times: In the WHO’s Coronavirus Stumbles, Some Scientists See a Pattern
“Even as the World Health Organization leads the worldwide response to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency is failing to take stock of rapidly evolving research findings and to communicate clearly about them, several scientists warned on Tuesday. In a news briefing on Monday, a WHO official asserted that transmission of the coronavirus by people without symptoms is ‘very rare.’ Following concerted pushback from researchers, officials on Tuesday walked back the claim, saying it was a ‘misunderstanding.’ But it is not the first time the WHO’s assessment has seemed to lag behind scientific opinion. … These scientific disagreements have wide policy implications. Many countries, including the United States, adopted lockdown strategies because they recognized that isolating only people who were sick might not be enough to contain the epidemic…” (Mandavilli, 6/9).
STAT: ‘We don’t actually have that answer yet’: WHO clarifies comments on asymptomatic spread of Covid-19
“…Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on the Covid-19 pandemic, made it very clear Tuesday that the actual rates of asymptomatic transmission aren’t yet known. … Some of the confusion boiled down to the details of what an asymptomatic infection actually is, and the different ways the term is used. While some cases of Covid-19 are fully asymptomatic, sometimes the word is also used to describe people who haven’t started showing symptoms yet, when they are presymptomatic. Research has shown that people become infectious before they start feeling sick, during that presymptomatic period…” (Joseph, 6/9).
Additional coverage of the WHO’s clarification is available from CNN, Forbes, The Hill, NPR, POLITICO, Reuters, Slate, UPI, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.
- Media Outlets Examine Trump Administration Response To COVID-19 Pandemic, U.S. Aid For Medical Gear, Congress's Next Steps On WHO Relationship, Hillary Clinton's Comments On U.S. Response
-
BMJ Podcast: Counting the ways Donald Trump failed in the pandemic
“The Trump administration was left a playbook for pandemics when they entered the Whitehouse, but even before covid-19 was a threat systematically dismantled the public health protections put in place to follow that playbook. In this podcast, Nicole Lurie, Gavin Yamey, and Gregg Gonsalves talk about how the U.S. response to public health was mismanaged, how it has become politicized, and what that playbook suggested should have been done. They also talk about rebuilding public health in the U.S. after this is all over…” (6/6).
Devex: Hillary Clinton: ‘No way’ there is global COVID-19 response without the U.S.
“The United States must lead in the global response to COVID-19 and that will require advocates to convince Congress to commit resources, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said at an event Tuesday. ‘Our health system was overwhelmed, our public health institutions did not meet the moment as we would have hoped, our leadership has been erratic, inconsistent, incoherent. So we have a lot of work to do at home … but the United States must lead on the international front as well,’ she said at a virtual event organized by CARE…” (Saldinger, 6/10).
New York Times: U.S. Limits Virus Aid for Masks, Gloves and Other Medical Gear Abroad
“Relief workers are broadly restricted from using United States funding to buy surgical masks, gloves and other protective medical gear to confront the coronavirus overseas, in order to keep that equipment available for health providers in America, according to regulations issued Tuesday by the United States Agency for International Development. The new rules did grant an exception: The money can be used to buy equipment if it is produced in the part of the world where it would be used…” (Jakes, 6/9).
Roll Call: Congress weighs next steps on WHO relationship
“Lawmakers are considering new ways to approach the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump’s intentions behind his threat to terminate the relationship remain unclear. The WHO retains bipartisan support from Congress, even in the face of evidence that top officials praised China as the country delayed sharing critical information about the coronavirus outbreak. But many Republicans are seeking more transparency and accountability, with some even calling on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign. … Lawmakers so far have received no details about what Trump’s threat of ‘terminating’ the relationship means, or where U.S. funding would go instead. But most oppose a formal withdrawal, including key Republican senators involved in health and foreign affairs…” (Clason, 6/10).
- U.S. Infectious Disease Expert Fauci Calls COVID-19 His 'Worst Nightmare,' Says Pandemic Not Over
-
POLITICO: Fauci calls coronavirus his ‘worst nightmare’ as infectious disease expert
“Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday classified Covid-19 as his ‘nightmare’ outbreak scenario, warning that despite the lack of intense daily focus on the coronavirus pandemic, the devastating outbreak is ‘not over yet.’ ‘In a period of four months, it has devastated the world,’ he said of the virus during a virtual discussion hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization…” (Oprysko, 6/9).
Additional coverage of Fauci’s interview with BIO is available from CNBC, Financial Times, Forbes, Fox News, The Guardian, The Hill, and New York Times.
- Business Leaders Urge U.K. PM Johnson To Place SDGs At Center Of COVID-19 Recovery Plans
-
The Guardian: Put sustainable development at heart of U.K. recovery, PM told
“The bosses of Unilever, HSBC, and Royal Bank of Scotland are among 150 business, charity, and trade body leaders urging Boris Johnson to put U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the center of the U.K.’s Covid-19 recovery plans. In a letter addressed to the prime minister, they called on the U.K. government to view the crisis as an ‘opportunity’ to tackle looming problems including inequality and the climate crisis…” (Makortoff, 6/9).
Reuters: Business leaders urge Britain to use U.N. targets in COVID-19 recovery plan: letter
“…Britain has already said it wants to ensure its economic recovery plan is ‘green,’ mirroring similar plans in the European Union and elsewhere, but it needed to make the sustainable goals central to those plans, the letter said. … ‘The SDGs provide us with a framework which can help us prioritize health and wellbeing, alongside prosperity and GDP, as a measure of the nation’s success,’ they said. ‘We need to ensure that our recovery from the pandemic leaves no one behind and puts the health and wellbeing of current and future generations first’…” (Jessop/Withers, 6/9).
- News Outlets Examine French Aid's, German Leader's Responses To COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Devex: Loans for social protection could be a ‘game-changer’ for France’s COVID-19 aid
“The French development agency is seeing rising demand for social protection support as countries try to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. But the Agence Française de Développement had not foreseen this at the beginning of the outbreak, Christophe Paquet, head of the health and social protection unit at the AFD, told Devex. He said AFD has received requests for this type of support — which comes in the form of sovereign loans — from countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Dominican Republic. … AFD has also increased its support for health amid the pandemic. In April, it launched the Health in Common initiative, which consists of €150 million in grants and €1 billion in concessional loans, to help countries’ response…” (Ravelo/Chadwick, 6/10).
Reuters: For virus-tamer Merkel, global alliances trumped nationalism
“…[A September 2019] Wuhan visit helped shape [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel’s response to COVID-19, three people close to the chancellor told Reuters. … Merkel saw at first hand a major thoroughfare and busy hub of China’s industrial power. If the disease was serious enough to force a metropolis of 11 million people to quarantine itself and come to a complete stop, people close to her said, she saw it must be serious. Merkel — unlike leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump — supported a quick lockdown and widespread testing. These are two elements that have been widely credited by epidemiologists for keeping Germany’s reported fatalities lower than many countries, especially outside Asia…” (Rinke et al., 6/10).
- Brazil's Government Restarts Publication Of COVID-19 Data Following Supreme Court Ruling; Political Instability Bring Rumors Of Coup, Focus On Military
-
AP: Brazil obeys court order to resume providing full virus data
“A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to resume publication of full COVID-19 data, including the cumulative death toll, following allegations the government was trying to hide the severity of the pandemic in Latin America’s biggest country. The government complied with the decision Tuesday afternoon…” (De Sousa, 6/10).
New York Times: Coup Threats Rattle Brazil as Virus Deaths Surge
“The threats are swirling around the president: Deaths from the virus in Brazil each day are now the highest in the world. Investors are fleeing the country. The president, his sons and his allies are under investigation. His election could even be overturned. The crisis has grown so intense that some of the most powerful military figures in Brazil are warning of instability — sending shudders that they could take over and dismantle Latin America’s largest democracy. But far from denouncing the idea, President Jair Bolsonaro’s inner circle seems to be clamoring for the military to step into the fray…” (Romero et al., 6/10).
Additional coverage of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is available from BBC, PRI, and Reuters.
- WHO Urges Pakistan Return To Lockdown As Hospitals Overwhelmed; PAHO Warns Of Coinciding Hurricane Season, Pandemic; Nigerian Doctors Strike As COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Trump Administration Silent On Pandemic
-
AFRICA
BBC: Coronavirus: John Magufuli declares Tanzania free of Covid-19 (6/8).
The Guardian: Nigeria to cut healthcare spending by 40% despite coronavirus cases climbing (Akinwotu, 6/10).
Reuters: Ghana’s Incas Diagnostics expects approval for COVID-19 antibody test (Akorlie, 6/10).
Reuters: Battling Somalia’s epidemic, a grieving British doctor finds peace (Sheikh/Houreld, 6/10).
The Telegraph: Hundreds of coronavirus deaths confirmed in Nigeria, as doctors go on strike (Brown, 6/9).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: Coronavirus threatens Kenya goal to end female genital mutilation by 2022 (Bhalla, 6/9).
U.N. News: Conflict-hit Nigerian families living under COVID-19 lockdowns, on ‘life-support’ (6/9).
ASIA
AP: Easing restrictions in Indonesia’s capital triggers concerns (Tarigan/Milko, 6/10).
Devex: As COVID-19 deaths rise in Cox’s Bazar, is increased testing enough? (Ravelo, 6/10).
The Guardian: Global report: WHO urges Pakistan to return to lockdown as hospitals struggle (Sullivan, 6/10).
New York Times: For Indian Women, the Coronavirus Economy Is a Devastating Setback (Schultz et al., 6/9).
Reuters: Singapore approves remdesivir drug for emergency COVID-19 treatment (Aravindan/Geddie, 6/10).
EUROPE
The Hill: Masks to be mandatory in Spain until coronavirus is defeated, health minister says (Moreno, 6/9).
Reuters: Europe wants to make its own drugs, but it needs American blood plasma (Guarascio, 6/8).
Wall Street Journal: Moscow, Center of Russia’s Coronavirus Crisis, Emerges From Lockdown (Simmons, 6/9).
LATIN AMERICA
Devex: PAHO warns of hurricane, COVID-19 collision (Welsh, 6/9).
Reuters: WHO Americas director concerned about pandemic surging in new Latin America regions (Spring/Barrera, 6/9).
Washington Post: Brazil’s favelas, neglected by the government, organize their own coronavirus fight (Lopes, 6/10).
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian: Street snacks to sanitizer: the Afghan women fighting coronavirus in Kabul (Kumar, 6/10).
NORTH AMERICA
POLITICO: White House goes quiet on coronavirus as outbreak spikes again across the U.S. (Diamond, 6/10).
POLITICO: In absence of federal action, farm workers’ coronavirus cases spike (Crampton, 6/9).
- Media Outlets Discuss Race For COVID-19 Vaccine, Therapies
-
NPR: Vaccine Makers Hedge Bets On Which One Will Emerge As Effective And Safe
“Once upon a time, developing a new vaccine was a step-by-step process that went from concept, to design, to tests in humans, to regulatory approval, to manufacturing. It was a process that could take a decade or more. But the urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccine has radically changed all that. Now, the hope is the entire process can be completed in a year or less. … A lot of steps that used to come one after another are taking place concurrently…” (Palca, 6/10).
Washington Post: Coronavirus vaccine developers are chasing outbreaks before they disappear
“The top teams rushing to develop coronavirus vaccines are alerting governments, health officials, and shareholders that they may have a big problem: The outbreaks in their countries may be getting too small to quickly determine whether vaccines work. A leader of the Oxford University group, one of the furthest ahead with human trials, admits the reality is paradoxical, even ‘bizarre,’ but said the declining numbers of new infections this summer could be one of the big hurdles vaccine developers face in the global race to beat down the virus. Even as new cases are growing worldwide, transmission rates are falling in Britain, China, and many of the hardest-hit regions in the United States — the three countries that have experimental vaccines ready to move into large-scale human testing in June, July, and August. The shrinking number of new infections in former hot spots is good news, of course. But vaccine developers need sufficient numbers of infected people, with and without symptoms, circulating in the general population … to test whether the vaccine protects volunteers when they are exposed…” (Booth/Johnson, 6/10).
Al Jazeera: Doctor’s Note: Where are we in developing a coronavirus vaccine? (Khan, 6/9).
Reuters: Potential COVID-19 vaccine from China shows promise in animal tests (Liu/Munroe, 6/10).
Reuters: China says clinical trials show African swine fever vaccine safe so far (Patton, 6/10).
Reuters: Exclusive: Europe to accelerate trials of gene-engineered COVID-19 vaccines — sources (Guarascio/Soares, 6/10).
Reuters: Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in U.K. as possible COVID-19 therapy (Sandle, 6/10).
Reuters: AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. funding in race for COVID-19 treatment (Aripaka, 6/9).
Reuters: Retracted COVID-19 studies expose holes in vetting of data firms (Humer et al., 6/9).
Reuters: Corning wins U.S. funding to boost vial output for COVID-19 vaccines (Mishra/Joseph, 6/9).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: British scientists bypass drug giants to sell potential coronavirus vaccine (Shearman, 6/8).
Science: Three big studies dim hopes that hydroxychloroquine can treat or prevent COVID-19 (Kupferschmidt, 6/9).
- China Dismissed Harvard Study Suggesting SARS-CoV-2 Emerged Earlier In 2019; Reuters Examines Information On Virus's Origins
-
Reuters: China, scientists dismiss Harvard study suggesting COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August
“Beijing dismissed as ‘ridiculous’ a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August, and scientists said it offered no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began…” (Faulconbridge et al., 6/9).
Reuters: Explainer: What we know about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic
“Scientists are turning a spotlight on China’s version of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic as they scrutinize everything from the virus’s genetic code to proxy data, such as cremations and internet searches for disease symptoms…” (Stanway, 6/10).
- U.N. Expert Warns Of Food Shortages In North Korea, Urges Security Council To Reconsider Sanctions
-
Newsweek: U.N. North Korea Expert Urges Security Council to Reconsider Sanctions as Food Shortages, Malnutrition Worsen
“A United Nations expert raised fears of North Korea food shortages ‘deepening’ on Tuesday as he urged the U.N. Security Council to reconsider its sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, Tomás Ojea Quintana, warned that the growth of food insecurity in North Korea was ‘alarming’ as its border with China remained closed amid wider sanctions…” (Walker, 6/9).
Additional coverage of Quintana’s comments is available from DW and Washington Times.
- Acting USAID Administrator Defends 3 Foreign Aid Political Appointees Whose Social Media Posts Include Anti-LGBT, Anti-Islam Statements
-
ProPublica: U.S. Foreign Aid Agency Defends Political Appointees Who Wrote Anti-LGBT, Anti-Islam Posts
“The top official at the U.S. foreign aid agency defended three political appointees whose past social media posts and writings include attacks on LGBT people and Muslims, saying they were ‘committed to enacting the policies of President Donald J. Trump.’ … In a statement issued late on Monday, Barsa condemned what he called ‘unwarranted and malicious attacks’ on the three officials, while also making clear they had been chosen by the White House…” (Torbati, 6/9).
- More News In Global Health
-
Global Health NOW: Disaster Relief in the Face of COVID-19 (Golembiewski, 6/9).
Reuters: Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: study (Kelland, 6/9).
STAT: Merck’s Julie Gerberding, a ‘vaccine optimist,’ on Covid-19 and what comes next (Herper, 6/9).
STAT: ‘Flying blind’: Doctors race to understand what Covid-19 means for people with HIV (McFarling, 6/10).
Washington Post: The coronavirus has gutted the price of coca. It could reshape the cocaine trade (Faiola/Chauvin, 6/9).
Xinhua: Mozambique’s annual death toll of HIV/AIDS reduces to 51,000 (6/9).
Editorials and Opinions
- Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Achieving SDGs Amid Pandemic, Averting Second Wave
-
Devex: COVID-19 is a game-changer for health financing in Nigeria
Oluwatola Toluwani, dentist in Osun state, Nigeria (6/10).
New Humanitarian: Why working together on global migration is vital to pandemic recovery
Ian M. Kysel, visiting assistant clinical professor of law, director of the International Migrants Bill of Rights Initiative, and co-director of the Asylum and Convention Against Torture Appellate Clinic at Cornell Law School (6/9).
New York Times: How Many More Will Die From Fear of the Coronavirus?
Tomislav Mihaljevic, chief executive and president of the Cleveland Clinic, and Gianrico Farrugia, chief executive and president of the Mayo Clinic (6/9).
STAT: Collective intelligence, not market competition, will deliver the best Covid-19 vaccine
Els Torreele, biomedical scientist and advocate for access to medical innovation (6/10).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: Achieving urban sustainable development in the face of COVID-19
Marco Kamiya, senior economist in the Knowledge & Innovation Branch of U.N.-Habitat, and Mihir Prakash, senior researcher at Aid Data (6/9).
Washington Post: A devastating second wave is possible. But there are ways to avert it
Editorial Board (6/9).
From the Global Health Policy Community
- Blog Posts, Releases, Other Pieces Address Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic
-
BMJ Opinion: Non-communicable diseases and covid-19: a perfect storm
Nina Schwalbe, principal visiting fellow at the United Nations University International Institute of Global Health and adjunct professor in the Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, and colleagues (6/10).
Center for Global Development: What Does Success Look Like for a COVID-19 Vaccine? Improving Portfolio Level Understanding
Anthony McDonnell, senior policy analyst with CGD, and colleagues (6/9).
DevPolicy Blog: COVID-19 offers hope for Thailand’s troubled south
Don Pathan, senior program officer for The Asia Foundation, Thailand (6/10).
European Parliament News: Health threats: boosting E.U. readiness and crisis management (6/9).
Harvard Business School: In a Pandemic, What’s the Best Strategy for the Global Vaccine Alliance?
Brian Kenny, host of Harvard Business School’s “Cold Call,” and Tarun Khana, Harvard Business School Jorge Paulo Lemann professor (6/9).
IntraHealth International’s “VITAL”: Covid-19 Is Not Gender-Neutral
Andrea Ulrich, deputy director of operations at Development Gateway (6/9).
ONE Blog: The coronavirus pandemic is much more than a health crisis
Sabine Terlecki, deputy lead of donor relations at the Global Partnership for Education (6/9).
U.N. Women: Tajik businesses run by women living with HIV supply key protective gear for COVID-19 response (6/8).
Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Pandemic Preparedness: Strengthening Family Planning Policies Today to Secure Essential Services for Tomorrow
Sara Stratton, director for health at Palladium and senior technical adviser for family planning on the USAID-funded Health Policy Project (6/10).
World Bank Blogs: Women and girls must be at the center of Pakistan’s COVID-19 recovery
Uzma Quresh, social development specialist (gender) with the World Bank Group Pakistan Office (6/9).
World Economic Forum: The COVID-19 recovery can be the vaccine for climate change
María Mendiluce, CEO of We Mean Business, and Jose Siri, senior lead for Science, Cities, Urbanization, and Health, Our Planet, Our Health (OPOH) at the Wellcome Trust (6/9).
World Economic Forum: This is how to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to everyone
Arnaud Bernaert, head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum (6/9).
- Community Pieces Address Health Disparities, Gavi Replenishment, HIV Incidence By Sex, Region
-
DevPolicy Blog: PNG’s health data: too much of a good thing — part one
Manuel Hetzel, research group leader at the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and senior lecturer in epidemiology at the University of Basel, Switzerland (6/10).
Friends of the Global Fight: Friends Statement On Racial Injustice and Health Disparities (6/8).
Global Polio Eradication Initiative: GPEI welcomes the strong commitment of partners at Global Vaccine Summit (6/9).
UNAIDS: New HIV infections differ by sex and by region (6/8).
From the U.S. Government
- CDC's EID Journal Publishes Research Letter On Effects Of Proactive Social Distancing On COVID-19 Outbreaks In 58 Chinese Cities
-
CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal”: Effects of Proactive Social Distancing on COVID-19 Outbreaks in 58 Cities, China
Zhanwei Du, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of Texas at Austin, and colleagues examine the effects of proactive social distancing on COVID-19 outbreaks in cities across China and note, “We have estimated the value of proactive social distancing interventions in terms of a reduction in days until successful containment. However, because most cities implemented multiple measures quickly and simultaneously, we are unable to disentangle the efficacies of individual modes of social distancing” (6/9).
From KFF
- KFF Provides Resources On Global, Domestic Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic
-
KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of June 10, 2020
Data on country government actions in response to COVID-19 have been added to the tracker (6/10).
Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.