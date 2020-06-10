Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Achieving SDGs Amid Pandemic, Averting Second Wave

Devex: COVID-19 is a game-changer for health financing in Nigeria

Oluwatola Toluwani, dentist in Osun state, Nigeria (6/10).

New Humanitarian: Why working together on global migration is vital to pandemic recovery

Ian M. Kysel, visiting assistant clinical professor of law, director of the International Migrants Bill of Rights Initiative, and co-director of the Asylum and Convention Against Torture Appellate Clinic at Cornell Law School (6/9).

New York Times: How Many More Will Die From Fear of the Coronavirus?

Tomislav Mihaljevic, chief executive and president of the Cleveland Clinic, and Gianrico Farrugia, chief executive and president of the Mayo Clinic (6/9).

STAT: Collective intelligence, not market competition, will deliver the best Covid-19 vaccine

Els Torreele, biomedical scientist and advocate for access to medical innovation (6/10).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Achieving urban sustainable development in the face of COVID-19

Marco Kamiya, senior economist in the Knowledge & Innovation Branch of U.N.-Habitat, and Mihir Prakash, senior researcher at Aid Data (6/9).

Washington Post: A devastating second wave is possible. But there are ways to avert it

Editorial Board (6/9).