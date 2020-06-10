China Dismissed Harvard Study Suggesting SARS-CoV-2 Emerged Earlier In 2019; Reuters Examines Information On Virus’s Origins

Reuters: China, scientists dismiss Harvard study suggesting COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August

“Beijing dismissed as ‘ridiculous’ a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August, and scientists said it offered no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began…” (Faulconbridge et al., 6/9).

Reuters: Explainer: What we know about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic

“Scientists are turning a spotlight on China’s version of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic as they scrutinize everything from the virus’s genetic code to proxy data, such as cremations and internet searches for disease symptoms…” (Stanway, 6/10).