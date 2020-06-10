menu

CDC’s EID Journal Publishes Research Letter On Effects Of Proactive Social Distancing On COVID-19 Outbreaks In 58 Chinese Cities

Jun 10, 2020

CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal”: Effects of Proactive Social Distancing on COVID-19 Outbreaks in 58 Cities, China
Zhanwei Du, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of Texas at Austin, and colleagues examine the effects of proactive social distancing on COVID-19 outbreaks in cities across China and note, “We have estimated the value of proactive social distancing interventions in terms of a reduction in days until successful containment. However, because most cities implemented multiple measures quickly and simultaneously, we are unable to disentangle the efficacies of individual modes of social distancing” (6/9).

