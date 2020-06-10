U.N. SG Guterres Comments On Global Coronavirus Response, Calls For More Investment In Food Security, Humanitarian Relief

NPR: U.N. Chief: Security Council Gridlock Blocks Effective Coronavirus Response

“…The U.N. can distribute aid and help governments shape their coronavirus responses. But it has limited tools to force a country to, say, follow guidelines from the World Health Organization, a U.N. agency. And gridlock in the U.N. Security Council — which can pass enforceable resolutions — has stalled any real action. That frustrates Guterres…” (Myers/Shapiro, 6/9).

U.N. News: Act now to avert COVID-19 global food emergency: Guterres

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic could push nearly 50 million more people into extreme poverty, this and other dire impacts of the crisis can be avoided if countries act immediately to shore up global food security, the U.N. Secretary-General said on Tuesday…” (6/9).

U.N. News: Invest in humanitarian relief now, to limit possible ‘catastrophic’ impact of coronavirus

“The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) heard strong appeals on Tuesday for more funds to be steered into the U.N.’s COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, as it opened its annual Humanitarian Affairs Segment — the first to be held via video-teleconference. ‘Even before COVID-19, the world faced unprecedented levels of humanitarian suffering. Now the virus threats to increase hunger and poverty — and reverse decades of development gains,’ U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in opening remarks…” (6/9).