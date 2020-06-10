menu

U.S. Infectious Disease Expert Fauci Calls COVID-19 His ‘Worst Nightmare,’ Says Pandemic Not Over

Jun 10, 2020

POLITICO: Fauci calls coronavirus his ‘worst nightmare’ as infectious disease expert
“Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday classified Covid-19 as his ‘nightmare’ outbreak scenario, warning that despite the lack of intense daily focus on the coronavirus pandemic, the devastating outbreak is ‘not over yet.’ ‘In a period of four months, it has devastated the world,’ he said of the virus during a virtual discussion hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization…” (Oprysko, 6/9).

