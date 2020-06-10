Media Outlets Examine Trump Administration Response To COVID-19 Pandemic, U.S. Aid For Medical Gear, Congress’s Next Steps On WHO Relationship, Hillary Clinton’s Comments On U.S. Response

BMJ Podcast: Counting the ways Donald Trump failed in the pandemic

“The Trump administration was left a playbook for pandemics when they entered the Whitehouse, but even before covid-19 was a threat systematically dismantled the public health protections put in place to follow that playbook. In this podcast, Nicole Lurie, Gavin Yamey, and Gregg Gonsalves talk about how the U.S. response to public health was mismanaged, how it has become politicized, and what that playbook suggested should have been done. They also talk about rebuilding public health in the U.S. after this is all over…” (6/6).

Devex: Hillary Clinton: ‘No way’ there is global COVID-19 response without the U.S.

“The United States must lead in the global response to COVID-19 and that will require advocates to convince Congress to commit resources, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said at an event Tuesday. ‘Our health system was overwhelmed, our public health institutions did not meet the moment as we would have hoped, our leadership has been erratic, inconsistent, incoherent. So we have a lot of work to do at home … but the United States must lead on the international front as well,’ she said at a virtual event organized by CARE…” (Saldinger, 6/10).

New York Times: U.S. Limits Virus Aid for Masks, Gloves and Other Medical Gear Abroad

“Relief workers are broadly restricted from using United States funding to buy surgical masks, gloves and other protective medical gear to confront the coronavirus overseas, in order to keep that equipment available for health providers in America, according to regulations issued Tuesday by the United States Agency for International Development. The new rules did grant an exception: The money can be used to buy equipment if it is produced in the part of the world where it would be used…” (Jakes, 6/9).

Roll Call: Congress weighs next steps on WHO relationship

“Lawmakers are considering new ways to approach the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump’s intentions behind his threat to terminate the relationship remain unclear. The WHO retains bipartisan support from Congress, even in the face of evidence that top officials praised China as the country delayed sharing critical information about the coronavirus outbreak. But many Republicans are seeking more transparency and accountability, with some even calling on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign. … Lawmakers so far have received no details about what Trump’s threat of ‘terminating’ the relationship means, or where U.S. funding would go instead. But most oppose a formal withdrawal, including key Republican senators involved in health and foreign affairs…” (Clason, 6/10).