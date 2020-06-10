More News In Global Health

menu

Jun 10, 2020

Global Health NOW: Disaster Relief in the Face of COVID-19 (Golembiewski, 6/9).

Reuters: Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: study (Kelland, 6/9).

STAT: Merck’s Julie Gerberding, a ‘vaccine optimist,’ on Covid-19 and what comes next (Herper, 6/9).

STAT: ‘Flying blind’: Doctors race to understand what Covid-19 means for people with HIV (McFarling, 6/10).

Washington Post: The coronavirus has gutted the price of coca. It could reshape the cocaine trade (Faiola/Chauvin, 6/9).

Xinhua: Mozambique’s annual death toll of HIV/AIDS reduces to 51,000 (6/9).

