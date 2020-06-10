Business Leaders Urge U.K. PM Johnson To Place SDGs At Center Of COVID-19 Recovery Plans

The Guardian: Put sustainable development at heart of U.K. recovery, PM told

“The bosses of Unilever, HSBC, and Royal Bank of Scotland are among 150 business, charity, and trade body leaders urging Boris Johnson to put U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the center of the U.K.’s Covid-19 recovery plans. In a letter addressed to the prime minister, they called on the U.K. government to view the crisis as an ‘opportunity’ to tackle looming problems including inequality and the climate crisis…” (Makortoff, 6/9).

“…Britain has already said it wants to ensure its economic recovery plan is ‘green,’ mirroring similar plans in the European Union and elsewhere, but it needed to make the sustainable goals central to those plans, the letter said. … ‘The SDGs provide us with a framework which can help us prioritize health and wellbeing, alongside prosperity and GDP, as a measure of the nation’s success,’ they said. ‘We need to ensure that our recovery from the pandemic leaves no one behind and puts the health and wellbeing of current and future generations first’…” (Jessop/Withers, 6/9).