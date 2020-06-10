Countries Risk Second Wave Of COVID-19 As They Reopen; For Millions, Novel Coronavirus Another In Onslaught Of Infectious Diseases

AP: COVID-19 just the latest epidemic in areas struck by disease

“…For millions of people … who live in poor and troubled regions of the world, the novel coronavirus is only the latest epidemic. They already face a plethora of fatal and crippling infectious diseases: polio, Ebola, cholera, dengue, tuberculosis, and malaria, to name a few. The onslaught of infectious diseases is made worse by the many other threats in lives already overwhelmed by adversity. Crushing poverty leads to malnutrition and lack of medical care, making people more susceptible to illness. In many places, they must also navigate the violence of militants, gangs, and government soldiers, which can make campaigns to fight disease more difficult…” (Gannon, 6/10).

CNBC: WHO’s chief scientist says there’s a ‘very real risk’ of a second wave of coronavirus as economies reopen

“Stringent public health measures have helped stem the transmission of the coronavirus, but there’s ‘every chance’ of a resurgence as economies reopen, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization warned Tuesday. ‘We don’t know if it will be a second wave, a second peak, or a continuing first wave in some countries, it (the infection rate) really hasn’t come down that much at the time of reopening and so all of these possibilities are very real,’ Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told CNBC’s ‘Street Signs Asia’…” (Cher, 6/9).

New York Times: The World Reopens, Despite Skyrocketing Coronavirus Cases

“…While infection rates in the hardest-hit cities in United States and Europe may have slowed, the virus remains deeply woven into the fabric of the world. Indeed, the global peak of infection may still be months away. In the absence of a vaccine or even effective treatments, the only proven strategy against the coronavirus to date has been limiting human contact. Cities around the world have done just that, reaping the benefits as new infections dwindled and then gingerly lifting movement restrictions. But it is not that simple. In the longer term, as outbreaks wax and wane, public health officials say, there might need to be a period of repeated closings and openings. And that could prove a much harder sell…” (Santora et al., 6/9).