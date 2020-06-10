U.N. Expert Warns Of Food Shortages In North Korea, Urges Security Council To Reconsider Sanctions

Newsweek: U.N. North Korea Expert Urges Security Council to Reconsider Sanctions as Food Shortages, Malnutrition Worsen

“A United Nations expert raised fears of North Korea food shortages ‘deepening’ on Tuesday as he urged the U.N. Security Council to reconsider its sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, Tomás Ojea Quintana, warned that the growth of food insecurity in North Korea was ‘alarming’ as its border with China remained closed amid wider sanctions…” (Walker, 6/9).

Additional coverage of Quintana’s comments is available from DW and Washington Times.