Acting USAID Administrator Defends 3 Foreign Aid Political Appointees Whose Social Media Posts Include Anti-LGBT, Anti-Islam Statements

Jun 10, 2020

ProPublica: U.S. Foreign Aid Agency Defends Political Appointees Who Wrote Anti-LGBT, Anti-Islam Posts
“The top official at the U.S. foreign aid agency defended three political appointees whose past social media posts and writings include attacks on LGBT people and Muslims, saying they were ‘committed to enacting the policies of President Donald J. Trump.’ … In a statement issued late on Monday, Barsa condemned what he called ‘unwarranted and malicious attacks’ on the three officials, while also making clear they had been chosen by the White House…” (Torbati, 6/9).

