Financial Times: U.K. strikes deal for 60m Covid-19 vaccine doses with Sanofi and GSK

“The U.K. has agreed to buy up to 60m doses of a vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline if the companies are able to prove its efficacy against Covid-19 in clinical trials to start in September. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed in a joint statement from the companies on Wednesday…” (Abboud, 7/29).

Homeland Preparedness News: U.S. strikes $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer, BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

“Up to 600 million doses of a vaccine candidate produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech could be acquired by the United States government under a deal penned this week. All of this would be conditional on the vaccine’s successful manufacture and either Emergency Use Authorization or licensure approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but as of now, the U.S. has committed to production and delivery of 100 million doses of the candidate, BNT162…” (Galford, 7/22).

Reuters: Pfizer CEO says negotiating with E.U. on contract for COVID-19 vaccine: interview

“Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. is in concurrent talks with the European Union as well as several of its member states to sell them the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview on Tuesday…” (Erman/O’Donnell, 7/28).

Business Insider: How Moderna’s CEO expects the next 6 months to go in the race for a coronavirus vaccine (Dunn, 7/28).

CNBC: Even with vaccine, ‘We will be dealing with this forever’: Virus experts Frieden, Osterholm (Rosenbaum, 7/28).

CNN: Exclusive: Russia claims it’s on track to approve Covid-19 vaccine by mid-August. But speed of process raises questions (Chance, 7/29).

DW: Germany: Coronavirus vaccine may only be available in mid-2021 (7/29).

Financial Times: ‘Silver bullet’ to beat Covid-19 unlikely, warns U.K. vaccine chief (Gross, 7/29).

New York Times: Moderna Vaccine Test in Monkeys Shows Promise (Grady, 7/28).

New York Times: The Coronavirus Could Dodge Some Treatments, Study Suggests (Wu, 7/28).

Newsweek: Russia Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Possible by Start of 2021, Science Chief Says (Osborne, 7/28).

POLITICO: Is North Korea’s Covid-19 Vaccine Program a Dangerous Ruse? (Ralph, 7/28).

POZ: Will People With HIV Be Excluded From COVID-19 Vaccine Trials? (Highleyman, 7/28).

Science: ‘Vaccine nationalism’ threatens global plan to distribute COVID-19 shots fairly (Kupferschmidt, 7/28).

The Telegraph: When will a coronavirus vaccine be ready? Latest news on U.K. trials (Gartner et al., 7/29).

