New KFF Brief Reviews Data On Coronavirus Transmission Among Children; Resources On Global, Domestic Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic Available

KFF: What Do We Know About Children and Coronavirus Transmission?

As schools prepare for fall, this brief examines what’s known about children and COVID-19, including the risk the virus poses to children and the risk of children becoming infected and transmitting to others, and the experiences of other countries that reopened classrooms (Michaud/Kates, 7/29).

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of July 29, 2020

Data on country government actions in response to COVID-19 are included in the tracker (7/29).

