2020 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations Address Health Security Cooperation

U.S. Department of State: AUSMIN 2020 Health Security Statement

In a joint statement at the 2020 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), the U.S. and Australian governments discuss progress toward health security cooperation (7/28).

U.S. Department of State: Joint Statement on Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 (7/28).

U.S. Department of State: 2020 U.S.-Australia Ministerial Consultations on Health Security Cooperation (7/28).

USAID: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding Between USAID and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia (6/28).