Investing In Family Planning Could Result In Significant Health Gains, Cost Savings In LMICs, Report Says

Jul 29, 2020

Al Jazeera: Family planning: Billions of dollars saved by contraception
“Low- and middle-income countries could save billions of dollars a year in healthcare costs by investing in making contraception widely available to women, researchers say. Among 923 million women wanting to avoid pregnancy in these countries, about one in four does not use modern contraception, according to a new report published on Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a United States-based sexual health research and policy organization. Making contraception available to everyone, including counseling on different methods and follow-up services, would require increasing annual spending to $12.6bn from $7.1bn spent on it now, the report said…” (7/29).

