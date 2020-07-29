Opinions, Editorial Address Various Issues Related To COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Global Health Security, Global Politics, Climate Policy

Devex: How to reach children with disabilities during school closures

Guy le Fanu, global technical lead for education at Sightsavers (7/28).

Newsweek: Global Health Security Needs New Thinking

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former U.K. Foreign Secretary, and Jonas Gahr Store, leader of the Norwegian Labour Party and former Health and Foreign Minister (7/28).

New York Times: Remdesivir Could Be in Short Supply. Here’s a Fix

Amy Kapczynski, professor at Yale Law School, and colleagues (7/28).

Project Syndicate: The COVID-19 World Order

Daniel W. Drezner, professor of International Politics at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and Elmira Bayrasli, director of the Bard Globalization and International Affairs program and the co-founder and CEO of Foreign Policy Interrupted (7/28).

Project Syndicate: Pandemic Policy Must be Climate Policy

Renzo Guinto, senior fellow at the Aspen Institute and Chief Planetary Doctor at PH Lab (7/28).

STAT: Pandemics wreak devastation — but spark biomedical innovation

Valdas Jurkauskas, pharmaceutical scientist specializing in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls for drug development and commercialization (7/29).

Washington Post: The pandemic has made Europe stronger

Editorial Board (7/28).

Washington Post: We need a covid-19 reset. So we developed a comprehensive plan to do just that

David J. Skorton, cardiologist and president and chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges (7/28).