Senate Democrats Release Report On U.S. Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo’s Management Of State Department

Washington Post: Senate Democrats and career diplomats say Pompeo’s leadership has badly weakened the State Department

“Senate Democrats released a scathing report on Tuesday about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s management of the State Department, decrying the broad vacancies at the agency and high-profile resignations of career officials because of alleged intimidation and retribution campaigns by political appointees. … The key findings of the report underscore that career officials from 2016 to 2019 ‘reported steep increases in fear or reprisal for reporting suspected violations of law and declining confidence in senior State Department leadership’; 11 assistant secretary or undersecretary posts are vacant or led by acting officials; and that diplomats report a ‘sense of disrespect and disdain for their work, prompting many to leave and contributing to a loss of expertise at the Department’…” (Hudson, 7/28).

Additional coverage of the report is available from BuzzFeed, The Hill, and POLITICO.