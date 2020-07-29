U.S. Senate’s COVID-19 Supplemental Funding Bill Contains $4B For Global Response, No Additional Money For Global Fund, Disappointing Development Experts

Devex: U.S. Senate COVID-19 funding bill includes $4B for global response

“The U.S. Senate’s coronavirus supplemental funding bill unveiled Monday includes only about $4.4 billion for global COVID-19 relief efforts, far less than advocates had pushed to include. Development experts have been pushing for about $20 billion in funding for the global response in this next — and potentially final — supplemental COVID-19 funding bill. … Some advocates had been pushing for $4 billion in funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria alone, but it received no funding in this bill…” (Saldinger, 7/29).