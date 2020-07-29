menu

U.S. House Democrats Ask GAO To Probe U.S. Government Role In Developing Coronavirus Treatment Remdesivir

Jul 29, 2020

Bloomberg Law: Democrats Seek GAO Probe of Gilead’s Covid Treatment Remdesivir
“U.S. House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and Sen. Debbie Stabenow ask the Government Accountability Office to investigate the discovery and development of Gilead’s remdesivir…” (Chipman, 7/28).

STAT: Lawmakers urge congressional watchdog to probe U.S. government’s role in discovering remdesivir
“…In a letter to the congressional watchdog, the lawmakers argue that the medicine, which is sold by Gilead Sciences, eventually reached patients thanks, in part, to an estimated $70 million in federal funding and ‘key scientific contributions’ from U.S. government scientists…” (Silverman, 7/28).

