More News In Global Health

Jul 29, 2020

Bloomberg: New Coronavirus Turns Out to Be Decades Old — in Bats (Wilson, 7/28).

Devex: Watch: Habitat’s Jonathan Reckford on COVID-19 and global housing (Kumar, 7/29).

Devex: USAID local contractors for women and children’s health (Wolf, 7/29).

New York Times: Misleading Virus Video, Pushed by the Trumps, Spreads Online (Frenkel/Alba, 7/28).

U.N. News: Yemen: Crisis reaches new low, top U.N. officials tell Security Council (7/28).

VOA: WHO Says COVID-19 Threatens Gains on Hepatitis (Schlein, 7/28).

