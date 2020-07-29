More Than Half Of Mumbai Slum Occupants Have Had COVID-19, Study Shows; Europe Works To Avoid Rise In Cases; World Bank Latin America Chief Discusses Recovery; Hajj Begins Under Restrictions; Isolation Possibly More Harmful Than Coronavirus To Canadian Nursing Home Residents
AFRICA
Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus and Ebola Together Test a Beleaguered Congo (Bariyo, 7/29).
Washington Post: With drastically smaller hajj, Somalia’s livestock industry goes from ‘boom to doom’ (Faruk/Bearak, 7/28).
Xinhua: Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases pass 15,000 mark (7/29).
ASIA
Financial Times: Over half of Mumbai slum dwellers have had Covid-19, study claims (Parkin, 7/29).
The Guardian: Pacific nations face wider health crisis as systems focus on stopping Covid-19 (Doherty/Hurst, 7/28).
The Hill: Hong Kong official warns of potential virus outbreak, urges people to stay indoors (Coleman, 7/28).
Reuters: North Korea steps up curbs after first possible coronavirus infection (Cha/Nebehay, 7/28).
Washington Post: Fearing crowded hospitals, some Afghans turn to fruit juice and vegetable soup to ward off the coronavirus (Constable/Hassan, 7/29).
EUROPE
BBC News: Coronavirus: Malta says 65 rescued migrants test positive (7/29).
Bloomberg: Sweden Unveils ‘Promising’ Covid-19 Data as New Cases Plunge (Daly, 7/28).
Financial Times: Care homes in England ‘thrown to the wolves’ during pandemic (Plimmer, 7/28).
Financial Times: Covid-19 hastens French push to bring home medicines manufacture (Abboud/Peel, 7/29).
NPR: German And U.K. Officials Warn Of A Possible New COVID-19 Wave In Europe (Chappel, 7/28).
Wall Street Journal: New Rise in Covid Infections Rains on Europe’s Peak Tourism Season (Pancevski, 7/28).
Wall Street Journal: Italy Deploys Troops to Stop Migrants Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine (Legorano/Sylvers, 7/28).
Washington Post: Europe scrambles to avoid a second coronavirus wave, as infections rise (Morris et al., 7/28).
LATIN AMERICA
AP: Hundreds wait hours for coronavirus care in Ecuador capital (7/29).
AP: Peru’s leader tries to rally a nation battered by pandemic (Briceño/Torchia, 7/28).
AP: Maduro’s hold on Venezuela tightens as coronavirus surges (Smith, 7/28).
Devex: Q&A: World Bank Latin America chief on building back better after COVID-19 (Welsh, 7/29).
The Independent: More than 900 women and girls missing and feared dead in Peru since coronavirus crisis started (Oppenheim, 7/28).
MIDDLE EAST
Christian Science Monitor: Under cover of COVID, ISIS is seeking a comeback (Luck, 7/28).
MENAFN: Emerging from COVID-19: Prompt Action Defines Saudi Arabia’s Success Story (7/29).
VOA News: Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia Under Historic COVID Imposed Restrictions (7/29).
Wall Street Journal: As Iran’s Covid-19 Death Toll Hits a Record, Government Remains Wary of Another Lockdown (Rasmussen, 7/28).
NORTH AMERICA
CNN: Coronavirus new case counts are falling nationwide, but some states still seeing record numbers (Almasy et al., 7/28).
PRI: Isolation may be a greater risk than COVID-19 for residents of Canada’s nursing homes (Elash, 7/28).
Washington Post: At the heart of dismal U.S. coronavirus response, a fraught relationship with masks (Witte et al., 7/28).