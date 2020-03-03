Washington Post: The time has come to cash out our pandemic bonds

Editorial Board

“…[Almost three years ago, the World Bank] launched a specialized pandemic bond and derivatives fund that would pay a handsome interest rate to investors, on the understanding that investors would lose money if the bonds were needed to fight a spreading disease. The pandemic bonds have yet to pay out. Now is the time. … The World Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility grew out of the Ebola pandemic in 2014-2015 … The PEF has two channels: one an insurance window that would pay out from the bonds and derivatives, designed to help the poorest countries cope with a cross-border, large-scale outbreak of certain diseases; the other, a cash window for containment of illnesses not eligible for the first. The cash window has been used for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Now it’s time to open the PEF insurance window. … Covid-19 has caused more than 3,000 deaths around the world, and the number is growing. The maximum potential payout from the PEF insurance window is $195.83 million. Investors will suffer, but they knew the risks. The World Bank should open the window as soon as possible” (3/2).

The Atlantic: The Coronavirus Is No 1918 Pandemic

Jeremy Brown, director of the Office of Emergency Care Research at the National Institutes of Health (3/3).

The Atlantic: Trump’s Playbook Is Terribly Ill-Suited to a Pandemic

Quinta Jurecic, contributing writer at the Atlantic and managing editor of Lawfare, and Benjamin Wittes, contributing writer at the Atlantic and editor in chief of Lawfare (3/3).

The Atlantic: What Trump Could Do Right Now to Keep Workers Safe From the Coronavirus

David Michaels, professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University and author (3/2).

Bloomberg: We Need to Prepare for Pandemics. They’ll Keep Coming

Anjani Trivedi, Bloomberg opinion columnist (3/2).

CNBC: Op-Ed: Central banks are doing enough for now to help manage the viral epidemic

Michael Ivanovitch, independent analyst (3/2).

Foreign Affairs: Pandemics Ravaged Iran Long Before the Coronavirus

Amir A. Afkhami, associate professor at George Washington University and author (3/2).

Foreign Affairs: What the World Can Learn From China’s Experience With Coronavirus

Thomas J. Bollyky, director of the Global Health Program at the Council on Foreign Relations and author, and Vin Gupta, affiliate assistant professor at the University of Washington Medical Center (3/2).

The Hill: Protecting Americans from infectious disease threats, today and tomorrow

Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives (3/2).

New York Times: China’s Coronavirus Crisis Is Just Beginning

Geremie R. Barmé, historian and editor of China Heritage (3/3).

New York Times: Paranoid Politics Goes Viral

Paul Krugman, opinion columnist at the New York Times and distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center (3/2).

New York Times: The Coronavirus Is Us

Michael Marder, professor at the University of the Basque Country (UPV-EHU) (3/3).

New York Times: Big Pharma May Pose an Obstacle to Vaccine Development

Gerald Posner, author (3/2).

Project Syndicate: The Two Dark Sides of COVID-19

Peter Singer, professor at Princeton University and founder of The Life You Can Save, and Paola Cavalieri, independent researcher and author (3/2).

STAT: The coronavirus exposes our health care system’s weaknesses. We can be stronger

Matthew Herper, senior writer for medicine at STAT (3/2).

Washington Post: How to build public trust in the face of coronavirus

Ezekiel J. Emanuel, chair of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania (3/2).

Washington Post: Public health officials can beat coronavirus — if the White House lets them

Michael Gerson, columnist at the Washington Post (3/2).

Washington Post: The case for a free or inexpensive coronavirus vaccine

Deborah Levine, historian of medicine and associate professor in the department of health policy and management at Providence College (3/2).

Washington Post: How the coronavirus is shaking up Asia’s political order

William Pesek, commentator and author (3/2).

Washington Post: On coronavirus, Trump needs the ones he hates: Experts and journalists

Eugene Robinson, columnist at the Washington Post (3/2).

Link to individual story