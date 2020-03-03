New Humanitarian Examines Issues Discussed At WHO Executive Board Meeting

New Humanitarian: The WHO’s other priorities: PHEICs, health worker safety, and a push for preparedness

“Against the backdrop of the unfolding coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization held its annual executive board meeting last month and made new commitments to highlight attacks on healthcare workers, encourage governments to better prepare for health emergencies, and re-evaluate its global alert system. … Gathering in early February, the 34-member board identified issues to be addressed later in the year at the group’s decision-making session, the World Health Assembly…” (Patnaik, 3/2).