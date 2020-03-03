menu

Media Outlets Examine Pharmaceutical Industry, U.S. Government Efforts To Develop COVID-19 Treatments, Vaccines

Mar 03, 2020

ABC News: Trump to meet with pharmaceutical companies on vaccine as coronavirus spreads (Phelps, 3/2).

CNBC: Sanofi Pasteur researcher warns against overconfidence with coronavirus vaccine development (Stankiewicz, 3/2).

The Hill: U.S. military working to develop coronavirus vaccine (Mitchell, 3/2).

STAT: The coronavirus could help pharma reset its reputation in Washington (Florko, 3/3).

STAT: A detailed guide to the coronavirus drugs and vaccines in development (Garde, 3/2).

