WHO DG Maintains Containment Of COVID-19 Possible; More Cases Being Reported Outside China Now

AP: Virus alarms sound worldwide, but China sees crisis ebbing

“The virus epidemic spread through Iran’s parliament, travel warnings broadened to include Italy and other parts of Europe, and South Korea prepared to pump billions into relief efforts Tuesday as the epidemic firmed its hold around the globe. … Worldwide, more than 90,000 people have been sickened and 3,100 have died from the virus. A constantly expanding list of at least 70 countries have been affected, with Ukraine the latest to report a first case. In China, the count of new virus cases dropped again Tuesday, with just 125 new cases after a six-week low of 202 a day earlier. It’s still by far the hardest-hit country, with 80,151 cases and 2,943 deaths. China’s ambassador to the United Nations said the country was winning its battle against COVID-19…” (Moritsugu et al., 3/3).

NPR: Coronavirus Update: Containment Is Possible, WHO Says

“The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 poses a unique challenge to health authorities, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday as he gave an update on the viral epidemic… But he added that the virus is also showing signs that it can be contained…” (Chappell, 3/2).

Reuters: South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest virus concern: WHO

“…In the previous 24 hours, almost nine times as many coronavirus cases were reported outside China as inside, but WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread could be halted — unlike seasonal influenza. ‘We are in uncharted territory — we have never seen before a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission but at same time which can also be contained with the right measures,’ Tedros told a news conference in Geneva…” (Nebehay, 3/2).

