U.K. Government Exploring Purchase Of Hospital Ship For Humanitarian, Military Operations

Mar 03, 2020

Financial Times: Foreign aid cash to pay for Royal Navy hospital ship
“The British government is exploring using its international aid budget to purchase a multimillion pound hospital ship that could be used for humanitarian relief and assisting military operations. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, minister for international development, has ordered officials to examine ways of broadening the use of her department’s budget, which represents 0.7 percent of national income, to better chime with the aims of Boris Johnson’s Conservative government…” (Payne, 3/2).

