CDC MMWR Article Discusses Implementation Of HIV PrEP In 35 PEPFAR-Supported Country, Regional Programs

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Expansion of HIV Preexposure Prophylaxis to 35 PEPFAR-Supported Early Program Adopters, October 2016-September 2018

Gaston Djomand, medical epidemiologist at the Division of Global HIV and TB at CDC’s Center for Global Health, and colleagues discuss the implementation of PrEP in 35 PEPFAR-supported country and regional programs, writing, “PrEP implementation in PEPFAR-supported country or regional programs is gradually increasing among general and key populations. Scale-up of this HIV prevention method in all populations at substantial risk and sharing best practices could contribute to faster HIV epidemic control. Cost-effectiveness and mathematical modeling studies might be useful to help identify subpopulations for PrEP delivery to achieve the greatest HIV prevention impact in resource-limited settings, including other PEPFAR programs” (2/28).