menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

CDC MMWR Article Discusses Implementation Of HIV PrEP In 35 PEPFAR-Supported Country, Regional Programs

Mar 03, 2020

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Expansion of HIV Preexposure Prophylaxis to 35 PEPFAR-Supported Early Program Adopters, October 2016-September 2018
Gaston Djomand, medical epidemiologist at the Division of Global HIV and TB at CDC’s Center for Global Health, and colleagues discuss the implementation of PrEP in 35 PEPFAR-supported country and regional programs, writing, “PrEP implementation in PEPFAR-supported country or regional programs is gradually increasing among general and key populations. Scale-up of this HIV prevention method in all populations at substantial risk and sharing best practices could contribute to faster HIV epidemic control. Cost-effectiveness and mathematical modeling studies might be useful to help identify subpopulations for PrEP delivery to achieve the greatest HIV prevention impact in resource-limited settings, including other PEPFAR programs” (2/28).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.