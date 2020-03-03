menu

U.N. Cuts Commission On Status Of Women Meeting Back From 1 Week To 1 Day Over Coronavirus

Mar 03, 2020

AP: U.N. drastically curtails women’s conference for 12,000 people
“The United Nations is drastically curtailing a conference that had been expected to bring up to 12,000 people from its 193 member nations to New York next week for a major women’s conference because of the spread of COVID-19 virus…” (Lederer, 3/2).

Reuters: Two-week U.N. gender equality meeting cut to one day over coronavirus
“…The Commission on the Status of Women will meet on March 9 to adopt a draft political declaration marking the 25th anniversary of the an historic women’s rights declaration signed in Beijing…” (Nichols, 3/2).

