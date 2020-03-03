menu

Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts, Press Releases On COVID-19

Mar 03, 2020

ASCE News: Coronavirus a Wake-Up Call for Civil Engineers
Michael Paddock, member of ASCE, civil engineer, and surveyor (2/27).

BMJ Opinion: Tom Jefferson: Covid 19 — many questions, no clear answers
Tom Jefferson, epidemiologist and Cochrane researcher (3/2).

IMF: How the IMF Can Help Countries Address the Economic Impact of Coronavirus (3/2).

ONE: How Nigeria should prepare for coronavirus
Serah Ugbabe, Nigeria director at the ONE Campaign (3/2).

U.N. Dispatch: The Coronavirus Poses a Big Threat to Refugees and People in Humanitarian Crisis
Mark Leon Goldberg, editor of U.N. Dispatch and host of the Global Dispatches Podcast (3/2).

