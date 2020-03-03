Finance Officials Work To Mitigate Economic Impacts Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Hill: Fed pressed from all sides to counter coronavirus damage

“The Federal Reserve is under pressure from Wall Street to cut interest rates as the financial sector braces for the unknown economic toll of the coronavirus and after markets suffered a weeklong free fall…” (Lane, 3/2).

Reuters: G7 finance officials pledge all possible steps to beat coronavirus

“Group of Seven finance officials said on Tuesday they would take all possible steps to safeguard the global economy from the spreading coronavirus outbreak, with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda promising a ‘good message’…” (Kihara et al., 3/3).

Reuters: China’s U.N. envoy says Beijing confident it will meet economic goals despite coronavirus

“China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Monday that while the coronavirus outbreak has had a ‘negative impact’ on the country’s economy, Beijing was working to revitalize and was confident it would reach its economic goals for 2020…” (Nichols, 3/2).