More News In Global Health

Mar 03, 2020

The Guardian: ‘Yellow bindis’ mean high-risk: India’s new health map for women and children (Dhillon, 3/3).

The Guardian: ‘Health workers are too scared to enter’: the fight to treat HIV in a São Paulo favela (Johnson, 3/2).

Newsweek: Air pollution kills more people prematurely than smoking, malaria and HIV/AIDS, study finds (Osborne, 3/2).

Reuters: Chile cracks down on femicide against pregnant women, minors, girlfriends (Ramos/Sherwood, 3/2).

The Telegraph: The Taliban doesn’t fear polio vaccination — it fears air strikes (Farmer, 3/2).

U.N. News: As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost (3/2).

