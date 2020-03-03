menu

CSIS Releases March 2020 Issue Of Global Health Policy Center Monthly Newsletter

Mar 03, 2020

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Global Health Policy Center Monthly Update
In the March 2020 CSIS Global Health Policy Center Newsletter, J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of CSIS and director of the CSIS Global Health Policy Center (GHPC), provides a spotlight on the coronavirus outbreak, featuring a podcast hosted by H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS chief communications officer, on the scientific, political, and economic ramifications of the outbreak. The newsletter also features other global health-related publications, podcast episodes, and past and upcoming events hosted by CSIS (March 2020).

