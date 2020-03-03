menu

Devex Examines U.S. Aid Community’s Role In Educating Political Candidates On Development Issues

Mar 03, 2020

Devex: U.S. aid community works to turn election candidates into development advocates
“Development issues rarely factor into U.S. political campaigns, but that does not mean aid advocates are sitting idly by as election season kicks into high gear. … For members of the U.S. development community, the goal during an election year often has less to do with drawing public attention to their issues than with educating — and influencing — the candidates themselves…” (Igoe/Saldinger, 3/3).

