KFF Daily Global Health Policy Report
In The News
- Global Vaccine Summit Aims To Raise $7.4B For Gavi; 4 E.U. Nations Form Alliance To Secure Vaccines; E.U. Announces Fund For Advance Vaccine Purchases; Australia To Pledge $207M For Regional Vaccines
The Guardian: U.K. chairs vaccine summit against backdrop of U.S.-China battle
“Boris Johnson will urge world leaders at a virtual summit to raise $7.4bn (£5.9bn) to distribute vaccines to combat infectious diseases in some of the poorest countries of the world over the next five years. Meeting the target, Johnson said ahead of Thursday’s summit, would show that humanity could finally come together on global health after months in which it has become contested diplomatic terrain, mainly between the U.S. and China. The money will go to Gavi, the global vaccine alliance part-funded by Bill and Melinda Gates that for more than 20 years has developed and distributed vaccines in some of the world’s poorest countries for diseases such as malaria, cholera, measles, and HIV/AIDS…” (Wintour, 6/3).
Reuters: E.U. to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines
“The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion euro ($2.7 billion) fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, E.U. officials told Reuters. The move was discussed at a meeting of E.U. ambassadors on Wednesday, after Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands said they were speeding up negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to secure access to vaccines currently under development. … The E.U.’s push follows moves from the United States to secure vaccines under development, including almost a third of the first 1 billion doses currently planned for AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 shot. An E.U. official said it was necessary to do as the United States was doing, even if this meant losing money as many of the vaccines under development are unlikely to be eventually successful…” (Carrel et al., 6/4).
Reuters: Australia to pledge $207 million for regional vaccine program
“Australia will pledge A$300 million ($207 million) to provide vaccines to children in the Indo-Pacific region at a Global Vaccine Summit on Thursday, its foreign minister said on the eve of the virtual meeting. … Prime Minister Scott Morrison will make the pledge at the virtual summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise funds for the GAVI vaccine alliance, a public-private global health partnership…” (Needham, 6/4).
Reuters: Vaccine group plans advance market agreement for COVID-19 vaccines
“The GAVI vaccines alliance is to launch an Advance Market Commitment (AMC) for future COVID-19 vaccines which it says will help secure access to the new shots for poorer countries. The AMC mechanism should provide incentives to vaccine manufacturers to invest in large scale production capacity even as they develop new products and before full-scale trials have shown whether they work, GAVI’s Chief Executive Officer Seth Berkley told Reuters…” (Kelland, 6/3).
The Telegraph: Donors urged to dig deep to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest children
“…Russia, the U.S., and China are all hoped to be attending the virtual summit in a show of global solidarity over access to vaccines — though Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would not be personally attending. … The U.K. has already pledged £1.65 billion over the next five years, making it the organization’s biggest donor. Over the last five years the U.K. contributed the equivalent of £1.44bn. This new U.K. pledge will enable Gavi to vaccinate 75 million children…” (Newey/Gulland, 6/3).
- Media Outlets Examine COVID-19 Aid, Research Funding; Debt Relief For World's Poorest Nations Could Extend Beyond 2020, G7 Finance Ministers Say
New Humanitarian: COVID-19 aid funding: The many pots and pitfalls
“Economists say it will take trillions of dollars to soften the impact of coronavirus in the developing world. Money is needed to fund welfare for millions of adults and children facing destitution — or death — from the crisis, through sickness, unemployment, or inflation. Below, we summarize some of the major givers, and which agencies and countries have called for what support in the humanitarian (short-term) aid sector. But tracking aid funding is notoriously hard, so check out the second section too — on the many pitfalls in the counting…” (Parker, 6/3).
Reuters: Debt relief for poorest countries could extend beyond 2020, G7 says
“Group of Seven finance ministers on Wednesday said a debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries could be extended beyond the end of the year to help deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. … The statement followed a videoconference meeting of the ministers amid warnings that low-income and emerging market economies will need more than the International Monetary Fund’s initial estimate of $2.5 trillion to weather the crisis…” (Shalal, 6/3).
Science: NIH grapples with rush to claim billions in pandemic research funds
“For the second time in just over 10 years, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is scrambling to hand out billions of dollars in emergency research funding and scientists are rushing to get a piece of the action—even as some confusion and concerns abound. But as in 2009, when NIH faced the tricky task of quickly distributing some $10 billion in research funds to help the United States recover from the Great Recession, the agency appears to be finding its footing as it moves to award the additional $3.6 billion Congress has provided so far to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic…” (Kaiser, 6/3).
- WHO, Experts Raise Concern Over Mexico, Latin America As COVID-19 Cases Rise; Russia Receives More U.S. Ventilators; Cases Continue To Increase In India, Pakistan
AFRICA
Reuters: Uganda health workers say they lack vital equipment to fight COVID-19 (Biryabarema, 6/3).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: ‘Hunger or murder’: Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence (Bhalla, 6/3).
ASIA
AP: Pandemic hits poorest hardest as India, Pakistan cases jump (Lederer/Kurtenbach, 6/4).
AP: Amid virus, those in India’s largest slum help one another (Arthur, 6/4).
Reuters: Thailand’s one million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes (Kuhakan/Wongcha-um, 6/3).
U.N. News: Asian countries urged to honor right to freedom of expression, over pandemic fear (6/3).
EUROPE
AP: Italy opens borders ahead of neighbors, still eyed warily (Barry et al., 6/3).
Reuters: Russia gets more U.S. ventilators as coronavirus cases climb (Kiselyova, 6/4).
LATIN AMERICA
NPR: Latin America Becomes A New Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic (Reeves/Kahn, 6/3).
Washington Post: Latin America had time to prepare for the coronavirus. It couldn’t stop the inevitable (McCoy, 6/3).
Xinhua: WHO especially worried about Central and South America: WHO chief (6/4).
MIDDLE EAST
NPR: After Reopening Schools, Israel Orders Them To Shut If COVID-19 Cases Are Discovered (Estrin, 6/3).
NORTH AMERICA
Foreign Policy: Is Mexico The Next Coronavirus Epicenter? (Quinn, 6/3).
The Hill: ‘Anti-vaxxers’ are organizing even before a coronavirus vaccine is developed (Srikanth, 6/3).
Washington Post: Mexico issues highest daily tally of coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 (Sheridan, 6/4).
Washington Post: ‘This is what happens to us’ (Samuels et al., 6/3).
- Unity, Solidarity, Focus On Social Protections Needed For World To Emerge Stronger After Pandemic, U.N. SG Says
-
U.N. News: ‘Stronger response’ key, to build a safer and more stable future: Guterres
“U.N. chief António Guterres is calling for greater unity and solidarity to defeat COVID-19 and build a better world in the wake of the global pandemic. The Secretary General made the appeal on Wednesday in opening remarks to an extraordinary inter-sessional summit of the 79-member Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS)…” (6/3).
Xinhua: U.N. chief calls for solidarity in response to COVID-19
“… ‘The COVID-19 pandemic is causing enormous human suffering and economic hardship around the world. We need a much stronger response of unity and solidarity, if we are to get through this pandemic together and build a safer, more stable future,’ Guterres told an extraordinary inter-sessional summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). Economic stimulus in response to the pandemic must prioritize putting cash in the hands of those most badly affected, and increasing social protection for the vulnerable, he told the virtual event…” (6/4).
- Media Outlets Discuss WHO Relationship With China, U.S., U.K.
-
POLITICO: Covid-19 made China more aggressive, says former U.K. top aide
“Theresa May’s former chief of staff said the U.K. has been ‘incredibly naive’ in its handling of China. Speaking to London Playbook Editor Jack Blanchard on Wednesday, Nick Timothy was highly critical of both the Chinese state and the U.K’s relationship with the superpower…” (McDonald, 6/3).
POLITICO: ‘The wrong answer’: Norway’s prime minister rebukes Trump on leaving WHO
“The prime minister of Norway rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) is controlled by China and criticized Trump’s May 29 decision to withdraw the United States from the organization. Prime Minister Erna Solberg is the first world leader to publicly rebuke Trump on the move, which has drawn a muted global political reaction…” (Heath, 6/3).
U.S. News: WHO Won’t Confirm or Deny Report on Frustration with China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
“The World Health Organization on Wednesday did not confirm or deny a report that the organization was frustrated by the slow process to get necessary information from China to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. When asked about the Associated Press report at a press conference, Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, said: ‘Our leadership and staff have worked night and day in compliance with the organization’s rules, regulations to support and share information with our member states equally, and engage in frank and forthright conversations with governments at all levels. That’s what I would like to say’…” (Smith-Schoenwalder, 6/3).
- U.S. Vaccine Initiative To Work With 7 Pharmaceutical Companies On 5 Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
-
Bloomberg: White House Works With Seven Drugmakers in ‘Warp Speed’ Push
“The White House is working with seven pharmaceutical companies as part of its ‘Warp Speed’ coronavirus vaccine program, including a bet on a rapid-but-unproven genetic technology. The companies include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Moderna Inc., and the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, as well as two other firms, according to two people familiar with the matter. President Donald Trump was briefed Tuesday on the latest details on the project, according to one of the people…” (Griffin/Jacobs, 6/3).
- News Outlets Examine Issues Related To Race To Develop SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine, Including Politics, Access, Hesitancy
-
MedPage Today: Vaccine Access, Hesitancy Amid COVID-19
“Overcoming vaccine hesitancy and access issues has become even more critical because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts argued at a recent webinar hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine…” (Firth, 6/3).
NPR: The Latest Developments In Global Coronavirus Vaccine Competition
“NPR’s Sarah McCammon talks with Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health and a White House coronavirus task force member, about the latest in the coronavirus research…” (McCammon, 6/3).
POLITICO: FDA struggles to remain independent amid race for virus cure
“…The unprecedented effort by the White House to intercede at an agency that’s supposed to make independent judgments based on medical science is raising alarms among health experts inside and outside the administration. POLITICO spoke with six current or former senior HHS officials and three other people familiar with the White House coronavirus response…” (Owermohle, 6/3).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: Who owns the virus? Pandemic sparks debate on data sharing
“The coronavirus pandemic has rekindled a long-standing debate on whether viruses are a nation’s property, and if countries are obliged to share biological samples and scientific data that are key to developing life-saving treatments and vaccines…” (Chandran, 6/4).
Washington Post: The global race for a coronavirus vaccine could lead to this generation’s Sputnik moment
“…[T]he race to produce a vaccine for covid-19 has taken on political dimensions that echo jockeying for technological dominance during the Cold War, including the space race after the launch of Sputnik in 1957. … The nation that produces the first safe and effective vaccine will gain not only bragging rights but also a fast track to put its people back to work, a powerful public health tool to protect its citizens, and a precious resource to reward allies. In an election year in the United States, the prospect of a successful vaccine by year’s end could also be a potent campaign tool…” (Johnson et al., 6/3).
- WHO Resumes Hydroxychloroquine Study After Reviewing Safety Concerns; Drug Does Not Prevent COVID-19, NEJM Study Shows
-
CNBC: World Health Organization resumes coronavirus trial on malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after examining safety concerns
“The World Health Organization is resuming its trial of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug backed by President Donald Trump to combat the deadly coronavirus, after temporarily halting research over safety concerns. The Data Safety Monitoring Board decided there was no reason to discontinue the international trial after reviewing available data on the drug, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference Wednesday at the agency’s Geneva headquarters…” (Lovelace/Feuer, 6/3).
STAT: WHO resumes hydroxychloroquine study for Covid-19, after reviewing safety concerns
“…The hydroxychloroquine investigation is just one arm of the agency’s Solidarity Trial, which is testing different therapies to determine which are beneficial in the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The WHO last week temporarily suspended the hydroxychloroquine arm after a separate study published in the Lancet raised warnings about the drug’s safety. Like the Lancet study, other observational studies had not found any apparent benefit for the drug in Covid-19. But the Lancet study prompted additional concerns because it found the drug was also associated with higher mortality. Outside experts, however, have since questioned the sources and analysis of the patient data included in the Lancet study, which were provided by a little-known company called Surgisphere. … The Lancet study led the WHO to pause the hydroxychloroquine study so the trial’s data safety monitoring board could analyze the results generated so far and see if any safety concerns were apparent…” (Joseph, 6/3).
Washington Post: Hydroxychloroquine, a drug promoted by Trump, failed to prevent healthy people from getting covid-19 in trial
“Hydroxychloroquine did not prevent healthy people exposed to someone with covid-19 from getting the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a study being published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study is the first randomized clinical trial that tested the antimalarial drug as a preventive measure, according to researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School who conducted the trial. It showed that hydroxychloroquine, which has been touted by President Trump, was no more effective than a placebo — in this case, a vitamin — in protecting people exposed to covid-19…” (McGinley/Cha, 6/3).
- Devex Examines Trump Administration's Africa Policy, Discusses Continent's Priorities With USAID Africa Bureau Chief
-
Devex: Taking stock of the Trump administration’s Africa policy
“The Trump administration’s Africa policy has had fits and starts, and while there are some promising developments, several experts told Devex that the framing of Africa policy as part of a U.S. competition with China and others is not winning it friends on the continent. The United States may have provided billions of dollars over the years to the continent — particularly through programs such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which has saved billions of lives — and may be the ‘single most important development partner,’ but it seems clear that Africa just doesn’t rank that high in U.S. priorities when compared to other regions, Gyude Moore, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former Liberian minister of public works, told Devex…” (Saldinger, 6/4).
Devex: USAID Africa chief outlines priorities across the continent
“Devex sits down with Christopher Maloney, acting assistant administrator at the USAID Bureau for Africa, to talk about the agency’s priorities, China, trade, and private sector engagement…” (Saldinger, 6/4).
- More Cases Of Ebola Confirmed In DRC's Équateur Province; 2 Health Zones Now Affected, WHO Says
-
Reuters: Two more people infected with Ebola in new Congo outbreak, WHO says
“The Ebola virus has infected two more people in Équateur province in western Democratic Republic of Congo and spread to a new area 150 km (93 miles) away from the original six cases, the World Heath Organization said on Wednesday. On Monday Congolese authorities confirmed tests showing that four people had died of Ebola in the western city of Mbandaka. Congo had been preparing to declare itself Ebola-free this month…” (Farge, 6/3).
U.N. News: WHO chief updates journalists on Ebola outbreak, COVID-19 treatment study
“… ‘This is an important reminder that even as WHO focuses on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to monitor and respond to many other health emergencies,’ [WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] said. … ‘The latest person confirmed with Ebola attended the burial of one of the first cases, but was detected in the town of Bikoro, 150 kilometres away from Mbandaka. This means that two health zones are now affected,’ said Tedros…” (6/3).
- More News In Global Health
Borgen Magazine: Tuberculosis in South Africa: What to Know (Barnes, 6/4).
Devex: What’s driving Rockefeller’s new commission on data and health? (Chadwick, 6/4).
Devex: Watch: END Fund CEO on pandemic impact on NTDs (Kumar, 6/3).
Hindustan Times: 30 forms of physical, verbal abuse part of disciplining efforts by Indian households: UNICEF (Jamal, 6/3).
New Humanitarian: Look back and learn: How past pandemics and epidemics inform COVID-19 response (Alexander et al., 6/3).
PRI: Despite recent historic gains in ending FGM, Somalia sees dramatic increase (Shenoy, 6/3).
U.N. News: Bicycles: Setting the wheels of change in motion during and after COVID-19 (6/3).
VOA News: As COVID Shuts Schools, Girls Marry Out of Poverty (Seo, 6/3).
Editorials and Opinions
- Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Potential Impact Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO, Equal Access To Potential Vaccine
-
Colorado Sun: WHO cuts will lead to maternal and childhood deaths across the world
Stephen Berman, director at the Center for Global Health at Colorado School of Public Health and pediatrician at the University of Colorado and the Children’s Hospital (6/4).
Devex: Building on past success to prevent a COVID-19-related food crisis
Niranjali Amerasinghe, executive director of ActionAid USA, and Alberta Guerra, senior policy analyst at ActionAid USA and ActionAid’s liaison with the Committee on World Food Security, IFAD, and FAO (6/4).
Devex: Government leaders and Gavi must do something new for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines
Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser for Médecins Sans Frontières’ Access Campaign (6/4).
Devex: Why we need the conscience keepers to end this pandemic
Anuradha Gupta, deputy CEO at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (6/4).
Forbes: U.S. Withdrawal From WHO Is Sad For Global Health And Bad For America
Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health and director of global health at McGill University and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre (6/3).
The Hill: We can’t combat the COVID-19 pandemic without public health investment
Linda P. Fried, dean and DeLamar professor of public health at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health (6/3).
IPS: How the Great Lockdown Saved Lives
Pragyan Deb, economist in the IMF’s Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, and colleagues (6/3).
IPS: The Curious Case of Covid-19 in Africa
Eunice G. Kamwendo, economist and strategic adviser, and Chaltu Daniel Kalbessa, UNDP fellow and strategic analyst, both with UNDP Africa (6/3).
New York Times: China Doesn’t Want a New World Order. It Wants This One
Vijay Gokhale, former foreign secretary of India and India’s ambassador to China from January 2016 to October 2017 (6/4).
New York Times: Our Next Crisis Will Be Caring for Survivors of Covid-19
Robert Klitzman, professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (6/4).
POLITICO: Why Covid-19 Threatens Military Readiness — and How School Lunch Can Help
John R. Allen, president of the Brookings Institution, retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general, and member of Mission: Readiness (6/4).
Project Syndicate: A COVID-19 Response for the World’s Poor
Erik Berglöf, director of the Institute of Global Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science; Gordon Brown, United Nations special envoy for global education, chair of the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, and chair of the Advisory Board for the Catalyst Foundation; Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand and former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme; and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and distinguished fellow at the Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institution (6/3).
Project Syndicate: Redefining National Security for the Post-Pandemic World
Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of New America and professor emerita of politics and international affairs at Princeton University (6/3).
STAT: Oxford, AstraZeneca Covid-19 deal reinforces ‘vaccine sovereignty.’ We need a people’s vaccine instead
Kayum Ahmed, director of the Access and Accountability Division of the Open Society Foundations (6/4).
The Telegraph: Animal medicine might play a crucial role in developing the sought-after coronavirus vaccine
Michael Francis, member of the U.K. Vaccine Network and U.K. Science Partnership for Animal and Plant Health (6/3).
Washington Post: Trump irresponsibly abandons the WHO while the pandemic surges in less developed nations
Editorial Board (6/3).
From the Global Health Policy Community
- Blog Posts, Statements Address COVID-19 Issues
-
Africa is a Country: Beyond the Western gaze
George Kibala Bauer, Congolese-German economist and writer based in London (5/29).
BMJ Opinion: Treatments don’t work if we can’t afford them: the global need for open and equitable access to remdesivir
Jing Luo, assistant professor with the Division of General Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and colleagues (6/3).
Center for Global Development: As Global Health Players Pivot To COVID-19 Responses, We Need Coordinated, Real-Time, Formative Evaluations
Pippa Page, consultant for Itad, and colleagues (6/3).
European Commission: Coronavirus Global Response: European Commission pledges €300 million to Gavi (6/4).
International Committee of the Red Cross: Uniting for a people’s vaccine against Covid-19 (6/3).
Science Speaks: COVID-19: Disproportionate impacts on Latinx populations highlight how structural discrimination allows disease to spread
Guilamo-Ramos, vice chair of the Latino Commission on AIDS and director and founder of the Center for Latino Adolescent and Family Health (6/3).
U.N.: “The COVID-19 crisis is an opportunity to reimagine human mobility”
António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations (6/3).
UNAIDS: UNAIDS collaborates with private sector in Eswatini to disseminate information on COVID-19 (6/4).
UNICEF: In Haiti, mother seeks to protect daughter from new coronavirus (6/3).
Wellcome: The vaccine journey: from idea to immunisation (6/3).
- Aidspan Publishes New Issue of 'Global Fund Observer'
-
Aidspan: Global Fund Observer
Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 381 of the ‘Global Fund Observer,’ which includes articles addressing COVID-19 and the Global Fund’s response, as well as others addressing grants in West African countries and the Office of the Inspector General’s audit of the Fund’s technical assistance and capacity building work (6/3).
From the U.S. Government
- NIH To Test Single-Dose Antibiotic Azithromycin To Reduce Risk Of Maternal, Infant Sepsis In 7 LMICs
-
NIH: NIH to test one-dose antibiotic for the prevention of maternal and infant sepsis
“Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assess whether a single oral dose of the antibiotic azithromycin during labor reduces the risk of maternal and infant bacterial infection and death in seven low- and middle-income countries. … Maternal death from sepsis — a system-wide reaction to bacterial and other infections — is higher in many low- and middle-income countries, compared to wealthy countries. … Azithromycin, an antibiotic effective against a broad range of bacteria, has been shown to protect against infection resulting from cesarean delivery. … The current study plans to enroll up to 34,000 women at [National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)] Global Network sites in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Pakistan, and Zambia…” (6/3).
- U.S., Taiwan Convene Pacific Islands Virtual Dialogue To Discuss COVID-19 Response
-
U.S. Department of State: Virtual Pacific Islands Dialogue on COVID-19 Assistance
“The United States and Taiwan are enhancing our important cooperation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. … As part of that effort, on June 3, 2020, senior representatives … convened a virtual dialogue to strengthen the coordination of COVID-19 assistance in the Pacific and discuss the ‘Taiwan model’ that has successfully combated the spread of the virus. Launched in 2019, the Pacific Islands Dialogue (PID) is a platform for the United States and Taiwan to explore ways to increase our cooperation to meet the development needs of Taiwan’s diplomatic partners in the Pacific. Recognizing the significant impact of COVID-19 in the region, convening the virtual PID was an opportunity to identify gaps in COVID-19 assistance and to develop a coordinated response to fill them…” (6/4).
From KFF
- KFF Provides Resources On Global, Domestic Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic
-
KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of June 4, 2020
Data on country government actions in response to COVID-19 have been added to the tracker (6/4).
Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.
- KFF Updates Fact Sheet On U.S., Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance
-
KFF: The U.S. and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
This fact sheet examines Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (also known as Gavi), an independent, public-private partnership and multilateral funding mechanism that aims to increase access to immunization in poor countries, and explores the role the U.S. government plays in supporting the partnership (6/3).