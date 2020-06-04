Unity, Solidarity, Focus On Social Protections Needed For World To Emerge Stronger After Pandemic, U.N. SG Says

U.N. News: ‘Stronger response’ key, to build a safer and more stable future: Guterres

Xinhua: U.N. chief calls for solidarity in response to COVID-19

“… ‘The COVID-19 pandemic is causing enormous human suffering and economic hardship around the world. We need a much stronger response of unity and solidarity, if we are to get through this pandemic together and build a safer, more stable future,’ Guterres told an extraordinary inter-sessional summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). Economic stimulus in response to the pandemic must prioritize putting cash in the hands of those most badly affected, and increasing social protection for the vulnerable, he told the virtual event…” (6/4).