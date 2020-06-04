More News In Global Health

Borgen Magazine: Tuberculosis in South Africa: What to Know (Barnes, 6/4).

Devex: What’s driving Rockefeller’s new commission on data and health? (Chadwick, 6/4).

Devex: Watch: END Fund CEO on pandemic impact on NTDs (Kumar, 6/3).

Hindustan Times: 30 forms of physical, verbal abuse part of disciplining efforts by Indian households: UNICEF (Jamal, 6/3).

New Humanitarian: Look back and learn: How past pandemics and epidemics inform COVID-19 response (Alexander et al., 6/3).

PRI: Despite recent historic gains in ending FGM, Somalia sees dramatic increase (Shenoy, 6/3).

U.N. News: Bicycles: Setting the wheels of change in motion during and after COVID-19 (6/3).

VOA News: As COVID Shuts Schools, Girls Marry Out of Poverty (Seo, 6/3).