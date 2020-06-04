More Cases Of Ebola Confirmed In DRC’s Équateur Province; 2 Health Zones Now Affected, WHO Says

Reuters: Two more people infected with Ebola in new Congo outbreak, WHO says

“The Ebola virus has infected two more people in Équateur province in western Democratic Republic of Congo and spread to a new area 150 km (93 miles) away from the original six cases, the World Heath Organization said on Wednesday. On Monday Congolese authorities confirmed tests showing that four people had died of Ebola in the western city of Mbandaka. Congo had been preparing to declare itself Ebola-free this month…” (Farge, 6/3).

U.N. News: WHO chief updates journalists on Ebola outbreak, COVID-19 treatment study

“… ‘This is an important reminder that even as WHO focuses on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to monitor and respond to many other health emergencies,’ [WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] said. … ‘The latest person confirmed with Ebola attended the burial of one of the first cases, but was detected in the town of Bikoro, 150 kilometres away from Mbandaka. This means that two health zones are now affected,’ said Tedros…” (6/3).