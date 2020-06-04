NIH To Test Single-Dose Antibiotic Azithromycin To Reduce Risk Of Maternal, Infant Sepsis In 7 LMICs

NIH: NIH to test one-dose antibiotic for the prevention of maternal and infant sepsis

“Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assess whether a single oral dose of the antibiotic azithromycin during labor reduces the risk of maternal and infant bacterial infection and death in seven low- and middle-income countries. … Maternal death from sepsis — a system-wide reaction to bacterial and other infections — is higher in many low- and middle-income countries, compared to wealthy countries. … Azithromycin, an antibiotic effective against a broad range of bacteria, has been shown to protect against infection resulting from cesarean delivery. … The current study plans to enroll up to 34,000 women at [National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)] Global Network sites in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Pakistan, and Zambia…” (6/3).