menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

NIH To Test Single-Dose Antibiotic Azithromycin To Reduce Risk Of Maternal, Infant Sepsis In 7 LMICs

Jun 04, 2020

NIH: NIH to test one-dose antibiotic for the prevention of maternal and infant sepsis
“Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assess whether a single oral dose of the antibiotic azithromycin during labor reduces the risk of maternal and infant bacterial infection and death in seven low- and middle-income countries. … Maternal death from sepsis — a system-wide reaction to bacterial and other infections — is higher in many low- and middle-income countries, compared to wealthy countries. … Azithromycin, an antibiotic effective against a broad range of bacteria, has been shown to protect against infection resulting from cesarean delivery. … The current study plans to enroll up to 34,000 women at [National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)] Global Network sites in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Pakistan, and Zambia…” (6/3).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.