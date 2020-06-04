Media Outlets Discuss WHO Relationship With China, U.S., U.K.

POLITICO: Covid-19 made China more aggressive, says former U.K. top aide

“Theresa May’s former chief of staff said the U.K. has been ‘incredibly naive’ in its handling of China. Speaking to London Playbook Editor Jack Blanchard on Wednesday, Nick Timothy was highly critical of both the Chinese state and the U.K’s relationship with the superpower…” (McDonald, 6/3).

POLITICO: ‘The wrong answer’: Norway’s prime minister rebukes Trump on leaving WHO

“The prime minister of Norway rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) is controlled by China and criticized Trump’s May 29 decision to withdraw the United States from the organization. Prime Minister Erna Solberg is the first world leader to publicly rebuke Trump on the move, which has drawn a muted global political reaction…” (Heath, 6/3).

U.S. News: WHO Won’t Confirm or Deny Report on Frustration with China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“The World Health Organization on Wednesday did not confirm or deny a report that the organization was frustrated by the slow process to get necessary information from China to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. When asked about the Associated Press report at a press conference, Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, said: ‘Our leadership and staff have worked night and day in compliance with the organization’s rules, regulations to support and share information with our member states equally, and engage in frank and forthright conversations with governments at all levels. That’s what I would like to say’…” (Smith-Schoenwalder, 6/3).